($1 = 31.9440 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard, editing by Ed Osmond)
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday said proposed defence spending for next year would reach a record high at T$606.8 billion ($19.00 billion), a 3.5% on-year increase.
($1 = 31.9440 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard, editing by Ed Osmond)
