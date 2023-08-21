Taiwan proposes modest defence budget rise, but to record high

Today at 06:05 am Share

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday said proposed defence spending for next year would reach a record high at T$606.8 billion ($19.00 billion), a 3.5% on-year increase.

That will bring defence spending to 2.5% of Taiwan's GDP next year, she told a meeting about the proposal. ($1 = 31.9440 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Ben Blanchard, editing by Ed Osmond)