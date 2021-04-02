Taiwan prosecutors seek arrest warrant for suspect in deadly train crash

HUALIEN, Taiwan, April 3 (Reuters) - Taiwanese prosecutors
have sought an arrest warrant for a construction site manager
whose truck is believed to have caused a train accident in which
at least 50 people died.
The crash, Taiwan's worst rail accident in seven decades,
occurred after an express train hit a truck that had slid down a
bank next to the track from a construction site. The manager of
the construction site is suspected of having failed to engage
the brake properly.
The train was carrying almost 500 people on its way from
Taiwan's capital, Taipei, to Taitung on the east coast, when it
derailed in a tunnel just north of Hualien.
Yu Hsiu-duan, head of the Hualien prosecutors office, told
reporters late on Friday an arrest warrant had been sought and
that was now was being handled by the court system.
"To preserve relevant evidence, we have several groups of
prosecutors at the scene and are searching the necessary
places," she said.
Workers on Saturday began moving the back part of the train,
which was relatively undamaged having come to a stop outside the
tunnel, down the track and away from the site of a accident.
The more heavily damaged sections of the train are still
mangled inside the tunnel.
President Tsai Ing-wen is due in Hualien on Saturday to
visit survivors, her office said. The government has also
declared flags should be flown at half mast for three days in a
show of mourning.
The accident happened at the start of a long holiday weekend
and the train was packed with tourists and people going home.
(Reporting by Ann Wang; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)