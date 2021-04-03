Taiwan prosecutors seek arrest warrant for suspect in deadly train crash

HUALIEN, Taiwan, April 3 (Reuters) - Taiwanese prosecutors
have sought an arrest warrant for a construction site manager
whose truck is believed to have caused a train accident that
killed at least 50 people, as authorities warned on Saturday
more bodies could be found in the wreckage.
Friday's crash, Taiwan's worst rail accident in seven
decades, occurred after an express train hit a truck that had
slid down a bank next to the track from a construction site. The
manager of the construction site is suspected of having failed
to engage the brake properly.
The train was carrying almost 500 people on its way from
Taiwan's capital, Taipei, to Taitung on the east coast, when it
derailed in a tunnel just north of Hualien.
Ministry of Justice Department of Prosecutorial Affairs
Director-General Lin Jinn-tsun told reporters on Saturday that
prosecutors had applied to the court to arrest the manager on
charges of causing death by negligence and forged documents.
"Prosecutors will certainly step up investigation and
understanding of the crimes or of other suspects involved in the
case," Lin said.
He told Reuters he expected the court to approve the arrest
on Saturday.
Yu Hsiu-duan, head of the Hualien prosecutors office, said
prosecutors were at the scene collecting evidence.
Workers on Saturday began moving the back part of the train,
which was relatively undamaged having come to a stop outside the
tunnel, down the track and away from the site of a accident.
The more heavily damaged sections of the train remained
mangled inside the tunnel, where fire department official Wu
Liang-yun said there were likely more bodies.
"We're still carrying out rescue work," he said.
Forty people remain in hospital, among the 178 reported
injured.
President Tsai Ing-wen visited hospitals in Hualien to speak
to family members and survivors, expressing thanks to ordinary
people and non-governmental groups who had stepped forward to
help.
"This shows the good side of Taiwanese society," she said at
a military hospital.
The government has declared flags should be flown at half
mast for three days in a show of mourning.
The accident happened at the start of a long holiday
weekend. The train was packed with tourists and residents going
home for the traditional Tomb Sweeping Day, when people clean
the graves of their ancestors.
Taiwan has no domestic travel restrictions as the island has
the COVID-19 pandemic well under control, with only a handful of
active cases in hospital.
Before the Hualien accident, Taiwan's worst train crash
occurred in 1948, when 64 people are estimated to have died when
a train caught fire.
