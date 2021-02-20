Log in
Taiwan raises 2021 GDP growth forecast to 4.64%

02/20/2021 | 03:00am EST
TAIPEI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's economy is expected to grow 4.64% in 2021, the statistics agency said on Saturday, upgrading a previous forecast of 3.83% predicted in November on the back of a strong rebound in exports.

Growth in the fourth quarter was revised higher to 5.09% year-on-year from a preliminary 4.94%, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said. For the full year of 2020, it was revised up to 3.11% from an initial 2.98%.

The statistics office also revised up the export growth forecast for 2021 to 9.58% from a previous 4.59%. (Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


© Reuters 2021
