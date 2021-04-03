Taiwan releases train crash suspect on bond, prosecutors lodge appeal

* Worst rail accident in seven decades killed 51
HUALIEN, Taiwan, April 3 (Reuters) - A Taiwan court on
Saturday released on bond the manager of a construction site
whose truck authorities believe caused a train accident that
killed at least 51 people, as family members mourned the dead at
the crash site.
The crash on Friday was Taiwan's worst rail accident in
seven decades, when an express train hit the truck that had slid
down a bank beside the track from the building site. The site's
manager is suspected of having failed to properly engage the
truck's brake.
The train, with almost 500 people aboard, was travelling
from Taipei, the capital, to Taitung on the east coast when it
derailed in a tunnel just north of the city of Hualien. Forty
one people are in hospital, from among the 188 reported injured.
Prosecutors had applied to a court to detain the manager on
charges of causing death by negligence, a justice ministry
official told reporters on Saturday.
But a court in Hualien released the manager, Lee Yi-hsiang,
on a bond of T$500,000 ($17,525), although it restricted him
from leaving Taiwan for eight months and said he had to stay in
Hualien.
The court said that while the truck's fall into the path of
the train was possibly due to negligence, there was "no
possibility of conspiracy".
Yu Hsiu-duan, head of the Hualien prosecutors' office, said
they were not pleased with the decision.
"The court said there was no reason to keep him in custody,"
she told reporters. "The court changed it to a surety of
$T500,000."
Lee's court-appointed lawyer declined to comment to
reporters as he left the court.
Lin Jinn-tsun, head of the Justice Ministry's Prosecutorial
Affairs Department, said they had lodged an appeal against the
decision to release Lee on bond.
Family members visited the site on Saturday afternoon to
mourn the dead, some crying out "Come back!", and bringing
personal belongings with them like dolls.
The youngest person confirmed to have died was a six-year-
old girl, the oldest a 79-year-old man, according to a
government-issued casualty list.
RESCUE WORK
Workers have begun moving the train's rear portion, which
was relatively unscathed as it had stopped outside the tunnel
away from the accident spot. Other mangled sections remained in
the tunnel, where fire department official Wu Liang-yun said
more bodies were likely to be found.
"We're still carrying out rescue work," he added.
President Tsai Ing-wen visited hospitals in Hualien to speak
to family members and survivors, thanking ordinary people and
non-government groups for efforts to help.
"This shows the good side of Taiwanese society," she said.
The government has ordered flags flown at half mast for
three days in mourning, while the de facto French embassy in
Taipei confirmed that one of its citizens had died in the crash.
Taiwan's transport ministry said two U.S. citizens were
among the dead, while two Japanese, an Australian and a Chinese
citizen were among the injured.
In a rare sign of goodwill from China, which claims Taiwan
as its own territory, President Xi Jinping expressed his
condolences over the crash, state news agency Xinhua said.
The accident happened at the start of a long holiday
weekend. The train was packed with tourists and residents going
home for the traditional Tomb Sweeping Day to clean the graves
of ancestors.
Taiwan has no domestic travel curbs as the COVID-19 pandemic
is well under control, with only 43 active cases in hospital.
Taiwan's worst train crash was in 1948, when 64 people are
estimated to have died when a train caught fire.
($1=28.5300 Taiwan dollars)
