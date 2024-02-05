Taiwan reports nine Chinese military aircraft crossing strait's median line

February 05, 2024

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said on Monday it had detected nine Chinese military aircraft crossing the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait and carrying out "joint combat readiness patrols" with Chinese warships.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, regularly reports Chinese military activity near it. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Gareth Jones)