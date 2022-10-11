Advanced search
Taiwan's CPC seeks LNG cargoes for Dec-Jan delivery - sources

10/11/2022 | 05:16am EDT
The construction site of a planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal is seen in Taoyuan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Taiwan's state refiner, CPC Corp is seeking two to three cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery from December to January in a spot tender, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

The cargoes are sought on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, they said, adding that the discussions are being held on a bilateral basis with selected sellers.

It is not immediately clear when CPC will award the tender.

Asian spot LNG prices have softened in the last three weeks on healthy inventory levels and muted demand from China, the world's second-largest LNG buyer. The average LNG price for November delivery into northeast Asia was last at $34.00 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) on Friday. [LNG/]

(Reporting by Emily Chow, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -1.40% 5323.17 Real-time Quote.-14.00%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.07% 314.2055 Real-time Quote.82.51%
