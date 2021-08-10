Log in
Taiwan's Formosa plans to shut desulphuriser in Oct for maintenance

08/10/2021 | 04:15am EDT
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp plans to shut its No. 1 residue desulphuriser (RDS) unit in October for a catalyst change, the company's spokesman KY Lin said on Monday.

The 80,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) unit at Mailiao will be shut for 40 days, he told Reuters.

Formosa restarted its No. 2 RDS, of the same capacity, in July, a year after the unit was shut because of a fire.

The two units are operating at an average rate of 90%, enabling Formosa to increase crude throughput to 460,000 bpd, or 85.2% of its capacity, in August, Lin said, up from about 67% in June.

Formosa operates three crude distillation units with a capacity of 180,000 bpd each.

The company has also lifted the run rate of its residue fluid catalytic cracker (RFCC) to about 88% this month, which will increase its gasoline exports, Lin said.

However, Formosa's gasoline exports could dip again in September as the company plans to store some residue feedstock for its RFCC ahead of the RDS maintenance in October, he added.

(Reporting by Florence Tan, Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
