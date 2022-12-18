Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Taiwan's export orders seen contracting at faster pace in Nov- Reuters poll

12/18/2022 | 10:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Trucks wait to be loaded on with containers at a port in Keelung

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely contracted again in November, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, as global demand for the island's technology-related goods cools and at a faster clip than the previous month.

The median forecast from a poll of 18 economists was for export orders to fall 11.2% from a year earlier. Forecasts ranged for a contraction of between 6.26% and 20%.

Taiwan's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, fell 6.3% in October, dropping more severely than expected on weak consumer demand hit by inflation and aggressive interest rate hikes.

The government has predicted November's export orders to be between 14.5% and 17.6%, lower than those seen in the year-ago period.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asian exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

The island's manufacturers, including the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants including Apple Inc.

The data for November will be released on Tuesday.

(Poll compiled by Dhruvi Shah, Devayani Sathyan and Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.46% 134.51 Delayed Quote.-24.25%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -1.83% 520.507 Real-time Quote.-28.56%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -2.95% 79 End-of-day quote.0.51%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -1.98% 471 End-of-day quote.-23.41%
Latest news "Economy"
12:23aS.Africa's Woolworths to sell Australian business
RE
12:22aHydrogen, metals lead Australia's resource plans. But there's a catch: Russell
RE
12:22aChina officially reports first COVID deaths in weeks as virus wave swells
RE
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Seen Higher But -2-
DJ
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Seen Higher But Recession Worries Persist
DJ
12:17aRussian attacks hit 'critical infrastructure' in Kyiv and its region - Ukrainian authorities
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aMultiple victims after shooting in Canada's Vaughan
RE
12:08aOver 100 Rohingya refugees rescued in Sri Lankan waters
RE
12:04aWhy college coaches are a hot employee benefit
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors ramp up pressure on Big Oil firms to set 2030 climate targets
2Gold inches lower on expectations of more rate hikes
3Foxconn fine for unauthorised China investment likely to be imposed soo..
4Australia's sovereign wealth fund buys gold, commodities as shadow of 1..
5Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha : “K” LINE enters into long-term cont..

HOT NEWS