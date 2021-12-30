Taiwan's steel scrap imports rise in November

Taiwanese ferrous scrap imports rose further to six-month highs in November on firmer demand, as domestic steel producers sought to restock their scrap inventories ahead of the lunar new year holiday starting in late January.

Taiwan imported around 260,000t of ferrous scrap in November, up by 17.4pc from a year earlier, Taiwanese customs data showed. January-November imports totalled 2.9mn t, down by 16.1pc from the same period last year. November's imports were 1.3pc higher from October.

The US was still the top exporter for containerised HMS 1/2 80:20 scrap to Taiwan in November. Sentiment was relatively bullish in early November as domestic steel producers carried out some restocking activity. But sluggish semi-finished steel sales dragged the ferrous scrap complex lower in the second half of the month, with the Argus daily containerised HMS 1/2 80:20 cfr Taiwan assessment falling to a near three-month low of $445/t cfr across 18-29 November. This was the lowest price since 30 August at $440/t.

Falling Chinese output was attributed to lower prices in November, which fell by 22pc, as Chinese mills curbed production with weaker off-season demand, coupled with Beijing's push to zero out steel output growth.

Resilient domestic scrap demand from Japan deterred exporters' appetite to sell. Auto producer Toyota said that it will boost global production to 800,000 units in December, up from 760,000 units in December 2020.

Australia remained the third-largest supplier in November.

Market participants' outlook for future Taiwanese imported scrap prices diverged. Buyers expect sluggish demand for semi-finished steel products will continue to weigh on scrap prices, while sellers said that rising freight rates and firm domestic demand in the US will support seaborne scrap prices.