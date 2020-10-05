Taiwan says military under pressure from China as missions mount

TAIPEI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan's military has launched
aircraft to intercept Chinese planes more than twice as much as
all of last year, the island's defence ministry said, describing
Taiwan as facing severe security challenges from its huge
neighbour.
China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory,
has stepped up its military activities near the island,
responding to what Beijing calls "collusion" between Taipei and
Washington.
In the past few weeks, Chinese fighter jets have crossed the
mid-line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally serves as an
official buffer between the island and the mainland, and have
flown into Taiwan's southwestern air defence identification
zone.
In a report to parliament, a copy of which was reviewed by
Reuters, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said so far this year the air
force had scrambled 4,132 times, up 129% compared to all of last
year, according to Reuters calculations.
China "is trying to use unilateral military actions to
change the security status quo in the Taiwan Strait, and at the
same time is testing our response, increasing pressure on our
air defences and shrinking our space for activity," it said.
The rapid development of China's military has been
accompanied by "targeted" military actions against Taiwan, the
ministry added.
China has been particularly angered by growing U.S. support
for Taiwan, including senior U.S. officials visiting the island,
adding to broader Sino-U.S. tensions.
While Taiwan is unable to compete numerically with China's
armed forces, President Tsai Ing-wen has been overseeing a
military modernisation programme, aiming to make the island's
armed forces more nimble and Taiwan more difficult to attack.
Addressing a Taiwan-U.S. defence conference late Monday,
Vice Defence Minister Chang Guan-chung said China has been
ramping up what he called "realistic training against Taiwan".
"We are developing systems that are small, numerous, smart,
stealthy, fast, mobile, low-cost, survivable, effective, easy to
develop, maintain and preserve, and difficult to detect and
counter," he said.
Chang called for enhanced cooperation with the United States
that goes beyond weapons sales, saying that would further
invigorate Taiwan's defence reform and military modernisation.
"We will also emphasise joint effort in training,
operational concepts, capability assessment, intelligence
sharing, and armament cooperation. These are equally important
as the acquisition of hardware," he said.
