Taiwan scrambles jets for second day as Chinese jets buzz island

TAIPEI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan said on Saturday it
scrambled jets in response to the approach of Chinese jets for
the second day in a row, escalating tensions further as a senior
U.S. official was on the island for talks.
"Twelve J-16 fighters, two J-10 fighters, two J-11 fighters,
two H-6 bombers and one Y-8 ASW crossed the midline of the
#TaiwanStrait and entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ," Taiwan's
defence ministry said in a statement, referring to its air
defence identification zone.
It said Taiwan's air force "scrambled fighters, and deployed
air defense missile system to monitor the activities."
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by William Mallard.
Editing by Gerry Doyle)