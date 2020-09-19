Taiwan scrambles jets for second day as Chinese jets buzz island

TAIPEI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan said on Saturday it scrambled jets in response to the approach of Chinese jets for the second day in a row, escalating tensions further as a senior U.S. official was on the island for talks.

"Twelve J-16 fighters, two J-10 fighters, two J-11 fighters, two H-6 bombers and one Y-8 ASW crossed the midline of the #TaiwanStrait and entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ," Taiwan's defence ministry said in a statement, referring to its air defence identification zone.

It said Taiwan's air force "scrambled fighters, and deployed air defense missile system to monitor the activities." (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by William Mallard. Editing by Gerry Doyle)