Taiwan starts receiving LNG from Cheniere, to get 30 shipments annually

TAIPEI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan's state-owned CPC Corp
began on Sunday receiving liquefied natural gas (LNG)
cargoes from Cheniere Energy Inc under a 25 year deal
signed with the U.S. company in 2018, and will get around 30
shipments annually.
CPC said the vessel carrying the LNG, from Cheniere's Corpus
Christi, Texas, LNG facility, had arrived at the LNG terminal in
Taichung.
Under the agreement, signed shortly before Taiwan President
Tsai Ing-wen visited the United States in August 2018, the
island will receive approximately 30 shipments a year until
2045, the company added.
Taiwan's government has viewed the deal as an important part
of Taiwan's efforts to reduce its yawning trade surplus with the
United States, which has become a source of tension with
Washington, Taiwanese officials have previously told Reuters.
The United States has become a major LNG exporter, mostly
due to the ramp up of Cheniere's Sabine Pass terminal in
Louisiana.
Taiwan has been trying to diversify its energy mix, and CPC
said increasing imports of LNG would help with that goal.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)