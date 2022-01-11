Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Taiwan suspends F-16 training missions after jet crashes

01/11/2022 | 06:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
12 F-16V fighter jets perform an elephant walk during an annual New Year's drill in Chiayi

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's air force on Tuesday suspended combat training for its F-16 fleet after a recently upgraded model of the fighter jet crashed into the sea in the latest of a series of accidents.

The defence ministry said the F-16V, the most advanced type in Taiwan's fleet, went missing from radar screens after taking off from the Chiayi air base in southern Taiwan for a training mission over a coastal firing range.

President Tsai Ing-wen issued instructions to spare no efforts in the search and rescue mission and "to further clarify the cause of the accident", her spokesman said.

The government's Rescue Command Centre said witnesses had seen the aircraft crash into the sea and helicopters and ships were searching for the pilot.

Air Force Inspector-General Liu Hui-chien said the aircraft had only recently been upgraded to the "V" version, with new weapons systems and avionics.

Combat training for the F-16 fleet has now been suspended, he added.

In late 2020, an F-16 vanished shortly after taking off from the Hualien air base on Taiwan's east coast on a routine training mission.

Last year, two F-5E fighters, which first entered service in Taiwan in the 1970s, crashed into the sea off the southeast coast after they apparently collided in mid-air during a training mission.

While Taiwan's air force is well trained, it has strained from repeatedly scrambling to see off Chinese military aircraft in the past two years, though the accidents have not been linked in any way to these intercept activities.

China, which claims the democratic island as its own, has been routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan's air defence zone, mostly in an area around the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands but sometimes also into the airspace between Taiwan and the Philippines.

(Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel and Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED 5.89% 324.4 End-of-day quote.1.79%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.59% 749.072 Real-time Quote.0.33%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:21aExplainer-U.S. Senate Democrats mull ending filibuster to pass voting rights reform
RE
06:20aU.S. Small-Business Owners Confidence Rose Slightly in December -- NFIB
DJ
06:19aS.African prosecutors charge parliament fire suspect with terrorism
RE
06:18aHOUSEHOLDS AND NON-FINANCIAL CORPORATIONS IN THE EURO AREA : third quarter of 2021
PU
06:18aEURO MONEY MARKET STATISTICS : Seventh maintenance period 2021
PU
06:18aEURO AREA QUARTERLY BALANCE OF PAYMENTS AND INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT POSITION : third quarter of 2021
PU
06:18aUK DEPARTMENT FOR BUSINESS ENERGY & INDUSTRIAL ST : Biomass Feedstocks Innovation Programme
PU
06:16aJapan's Ito-Yokado supermarket takes on pricing trial in bid to cut waste
RE
06:16aSudanese medics shaken by attacks on hospitals treating anti-coup protesters
RE
06:14aAuto parts supplier Aptiv to buy software firm Wind River for $4.3 bln
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia expects its turnaround to continue in 2022
2Salesforce com : How IT Can Measure Return on Experience (ROX) Effectiv..
3Gloomy outlook for global recovery, World Economic Forum survey finds
4Delivery Hero Expects Food-Delivery Operations to Break Even in 2nd Hal..
5European shares rebound after three days of losses

HOT NEWS