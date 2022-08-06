Taiwan tension underscores importance of Philippines-U.S. ties, says Marcos

* Marcos: Situation volatile, Pelosi trip did not raise
intensity
* Blinken says committed to defence pact with Manila
* Philippines foreign minister says can ill-afford Taiwan
conflict
MANILA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The volatile geopolitical
situation and fallout from U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi's
visit to Taiwan underlines the importance of the
U.S.-Philippines relationship, Philippines President Ferdinand
Marcos Jr said on Saturday.
Marcos, meeting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at
the presidential palace in Manila, said his visit was timely,
but he believed Pelosi's trip "did not raise the intensity" of a
situation that was already volatile.
Blinken is the highest-ranking U.S. official to travel to
the Philippines since the inauguration of Marcos, the son of the
late strongman who Washington helped flee into exile in Hawaii
after a 1986 "people power" uprising.
He assured Marcos the United States would honour its
commitments to their decades-old joint defence pact.
"The alliance is strong and I believe can grow even
stronger," Blinken told Marcos.
"We are committed to the mutual defense treaty we are
committed to working with the Philippines on shared challenges."
The Philippines is a fulcrum of the geopolitical rivalry
between the United States and China and Marcos faces a tricky
challenging in balancing his country's ties between the two
major economic powers.
U.S.-Philippines ties were shaken by overtures towards China
by Marcos' predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, his frequent outbursts
over his disdain for the United States and his threats to
downgrade their defence ties.
Blinken's visit to the Philippines came amid rising
tensions, fierce rhetoric and a demonstration of Chinese
military power around Taiwan stemming from Pelosi's visit to the
self-governed island, which China regards as its sovereign
territory.
Marcos said Pelosi's trip "just demonstrated...the intensity
of that conflict."
"We have been at that level for a good while, but we have
sort of got used to the idea," he told Blinken ahead of a
closed-doors meeting.
Blinken later held a virtual meeting with the Philippines
foreign minister, Enrique Manalo, who is recovering from
COVID-19.
Manalo said Washington was "an important ally, partner and
friend", but also stressed to Blinken the need for calm to
prevail as tensions mount over Taiwan, an island just 260 km
(161 miles) from the Philippines mainland.
"The Philippines continues of course to look at the big
powers to help calm the waters and keep the peace," Manalo said.
"We can ill afford any further escalation of tensions in the
region."
Blinken said peace and security was a challenge the United
States had to deal with everywhere, but it "determined to act
responsibly, so that we avoid crisis, we avoid conflict."
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by Karen Lema; Editing
by Martin Petty)