Taiwan vice president has back surgery for herniated discs

Office spokesman Xavier Chang said in a statement the hour-long surgery took place at a Taipei hospital in the early afternoon, with the operation going "very smoothly".

Lai will remain in hospital for observation, Chang added.

A former premier, Lai has been President Tsai Ing-wen's deputy since 2020, when Tsai won her second and final term in office.

Lai is a leading contender to be the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's presidential candidate for the next election due in 2024.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Edmund Klamann)