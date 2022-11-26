Advanced search
Taiwan votes in local polls amid China tensions

11/26/2022 | 02:27am EST
STORY: Voters at a polling station in New Taipei were mainly focused on local issues, although the topic of cross-strait relations was still present in the background.

The elections for mayors, county chiefs and local councillors are ostensibly about domestic issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic and crime, and those elected will not have a direct say on China policy.

The election is happening a month after the 20th congress of China's Communist Party, where President Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term in office - a point Tsai has repeatedly made on the campaign trail.

Although the outcome of Taiwan's election will be an important measure of popular support for both parties, it cannot necessarily be read as an augur for the next presidential and parliamentary races in 2024.


