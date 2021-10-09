Taiwan won't be forced to bow to China, president says

* 'No illusions' Taiwan will bow to pressure - president
* Tsai repeats offer to talk to China on basis of parity
* National Day speech comes after China's Xi vows
'reunification'
* China claims democratic Taiwan as own territory
TAIPEI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan will keep bolstering its
defences to ensure nobody can force the island to accept the
path China has laid down that offers neither freedom nor
democracy, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sunday, in a strong
riposte to Beijing.
Claimed by China as its own territory, Taiwan has come under
growing military and political pressure to accept Beijing's
rule, including repeated Chinese air force missions in Taiwan's
air defence identification zone, to international concern.
Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to realise
"peaceful reunification https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinas-xi-says-reunification-with-taiwan-must-will-be-realised-2021-10-09
" with Taiwan and did not directly mention the use of force.
Still, he got an angry reaction from Taipei, which said only
Taiwan's people can decide its future.
Addressing a National Day rally, Tsai said she hoped for an
easing of tensions across the Taiwan Strait, and reiterated
Taiwan will not "act rashly".
"But there should be absolutely no illusions that the
Taiwanese people will bow to pressure," she said in the speech
outside the presidential office in central Taipei.
"We will continue to bolster our national defence and
demonstrate our determination to defend ourselves in order to
ensure that nobody can force Taiwan to take the path China has
laid out for us," Tsai added.
"This is because the path that China has laid out offers
neither a free and democratic way of life for Taiwan, nor
sovereignty for our 23 million people."
China has offered a "one country, two systems" model of
autonomy to Taiwan, much like it uses with Hong Kong, but all
major Taiwanese parties have rejected that, especially after
China's security crackdown in the former British colony.
Tsai repeated an offer to talk to China on the basis of
parity, though there was no immediate response from Beijing to
her speech.
Beijing has refused to deal with her, calling her a
separatist who refuses to acknowledge Taiwan is part of "one
China", and does not recognise Taiwan's government.
Tsai says Taiwan is an independent country called the
Republic of China, its formal name, and that she will not
compromise on defending its sovereignty or freedom.
Still Taiwan's goodwill will not change, and it will do all
it can to prevent the status quo with China from being
unilaterally altered, she said.
Tsai warned that Taiwan's situation is "more complex and
fluid than at any other point in the past 72 years", and that
China's routine military presence in Taiwan's air defence zone
has seriously affected national security and aviation safety.
She is overseeing a military modernisation programme to
bolster its defences and deterrence, including building its own
submarines and long-range missiles that can strike deep into
China.
The armed forces were a major part of the National Day
parade Tsai oversaw, with fighter jets roaring across the skies
above the presidential office and truck-mounted missile
launchers among other weaponry passing in front of the stage
where she sat.
Taiwan stands on the frontlines of defending democracy, Tsai
added.
"The more we achieve, the greater the pressure we face from
China. So I want to remind all my fellow citizens that we do not
have the privilege of letting down our guard."
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee; Editing by William
Mallard and Muralikumar Anantharaman)