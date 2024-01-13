STORY: Taiwanese head to the ballot booths for a new president and parliament

January 13, 2024

It's a three-way race for the presidency

between current Vice President Lai Ching-te from the Democratic Progressive Party

New Taipei city Mayor Hou Yu-ih from the Kuomintang

and former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je from the Taiwan People's Party

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, frames it a choice between war and peace

The U.S. says it wants to see free and fair elections in Taiwan and interference is unacceptable

Around 19.5 million Taiwanese are eligible to vote, out of a population of over 23 million

"I'm more nervous in this election because it is a choice between whether we want to be closer to China or to the U.S.. It is related to the global situation. Personally I hope we stay on the path that is closer to the U.S. but everyone has their own choice, another half of the population thinks it's better to stay close to China. At the end, it's a democratic decision of the people."

"I'm very calm because Taiwan has been a democratic place for many years, it is a diverse society that respects different voices. Everyone can make their own choices. I hope Taiwan can move towards internationalization and grow robustly locally."