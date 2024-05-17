STORY: :: A Taiwanese lawmaker is seen

here climbing over a crowd

:: as chaos broke out in parliament

over reforms to the chamber

:: Taipei, Taiwan

:: May 17, 2024

:: Lawmaker Puma Shen ended up with a

head injury and had to be rushed to a hospital

Lawmakers could be seen snatching documents from and climbing over each other as the parliament chamber was engulfed in chaos.

As there is currently no majority held by any party in parliament, the opposition wants to give the chamber greater scrutiny powers over the government, including a controversial proposal to criminalize officials who are deemed to make false statements in parliament.

The DPP says the opposition parties KMT and TPP are improperly trying to force through the proposals without the customary consultation process in what they call "an unconstitutional abuse of power".