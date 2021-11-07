Taiwantrade.com is presenting a Consumer Electronics Online Showcase for buyers all over the world starting October 2021 through January 2022. Among the featured products are portable CarPlay, Bluetooth audio mixer and 5G WIFI Router, the showcase presents the most advanced consumer electronics products.

Taiwantrade.com launches online showcase of consumer electronics (Photo: Business Wire)

Taiwan plays an integral part of the global consumer electronics supply chain and is a producer of a wide variety of consumer electronics goods. Visit the online showcase at https://ict.taiwantrade.com for a comprehensive list of all excellent offers from Taiwan’s quality consumer electronics manufactures.

With the still ongoing pandemic, the showcase offers global buyers an easy access to browse an assortment of consumer electronics goods and ideas when coping with the new normal.

CORAL VISION supplies innovative automotive infotainment products including the world's first portable CarPlay/Android Auto System and Intelligent dashcam.

MAKER HART, an expert of electronic music technologies, presents its newest compact size audio mixers to empower the creative process for artists and music enthusiasts.

USE LINK, a leading manufacturer, is showcasing top 5G antenna/WIFI router, TFT LCD and their smart solution.

Home to over 70 thousand excellent Taiwanese quality suppliers, Taiwantrade.com is best known for the e-portal where buyers can access a huge selection of products covering more than 660 thousand of products.

Taiwantrade.com’s sourcing and online meeting services are available free for buyers and are aimed at helping worldwide businesses connect with the quality and reliable suppliers in Taiwan with speed and ease.

