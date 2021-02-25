Tajikistan Health Services Improvement Project (HSIP) - P126130

The objective of the Health Services Improvement Project for Tajikistan is to contribute to the improvement of the coverage and quality of basic primary health care (PHC) services in rural health facilities in selected districts. The project has three components. The first component is performance-based financing (PBF). This component will support a PBF pilot at the PHC level in eight rayons (or districts) in Khatlon and Sogd oblasts (regions). Under...
