Tajikistan's Green and Resilient Recovery Agenda Central to World Bank Support

DUSHANBE, October 1, 2021 - Tajikistan's continued focus on priority reforms to foster green and resilient post-pandemic recovery was the focus of the discussion today between World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central AsiaAnna Bjerde and the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon. During the meeting, Anna Bjerde, who is visiting Tajikistan, was joined by Regional Director for Central Asia Tatiana Proskuryakova, Regional Director for Infrastructure Charles Cormier and Country Manager for Tajikistan Ozan Sevimli.

"Our support to Tajikistan's COVID-19 response has been a top priority. Tajikistan was among the first countries to receive emergency financing from the World Bank to provide social assistance, strengthen healthcare capacity and procure vaccines for the population," said Anna Bjerde, World Bank Vice-President for Europe and Central Asia. "At the same time, we continue supporting the country in its strategic reform program, to foster green and resilient post-pandemic recovery for the benefit of every citizen of Tajikistan."

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the socio-economic well-being of the population in Tajikistan, especially those dependent on remittances. During 2021, the economy has been rebounding from the slowdown in 2020. After growth slowed to 4.5 percent last year, the economy grew by 8.7 percent in the first half of 2021, supported by the export of precious metals and increased inflows of remittances.

Going forward, Tajikistan's continued focus on priority reforms in taxation, clean and renewable energy, digital economy and macro-fiscal stability will be critical for building a dynamic and export-oriented private economy. In turn, that can broaden the tax base, provide new high-quality jobs and ensure much needed income for people.

During her visit to Tajikistan, Anna Bjerde plans to meet the broader government economic team and other key government counterparts in Tajikistan. She also plans to meet with the beneficiaries of the World Bank-financed Agriculture Commercialization Project, which is supporting opportunities for farmers and enterprises to increase productivity and access to domestic and international markets.

Currently, the World Bank is financing 23 projects in Tajikistan, totaling $1.2 billion. Since 1996, the World Bank has provided over $2 billion in IDA grants, highly concessional credits, and trust funds for Tajikistan. The World Bank Group is committed to continuing its support for Tajikistan as it strives to improve the lives and meet the aspirations of its young and growing population.