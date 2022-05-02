Take Five: A central bank bonanza

May 2 (Reuters) - Some big beasts of the central banking
world take center stage over the coming week, with the U.S.
Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the Reserve Bank of
Australia holding policy meetings.
A glum read-out on China's economic health could put more
pressure on the yuan while Russia seems to have swerved a
sovereign default, for now.
And did anyone say dollar?
Here's a look at the week ahead in markets from Tom
Westbrook in Singapore, Ira Iosebashvili in New York, Dhara
Ranasinghe, Sujata Rao and Karin Strohecker in London.
1/THE HAWKS FLY
Increasingly hawkish Fed rhetoric has sparked nasty
sell-offs in stock and bond markets, and on Wednesday we will
see just how aggressive the central bank plans to get over
coming months.
The Fed has flagged a 50 basis-point interest rate rise on
May 4, and investors expect a hefty 240 bps of monetary
tightening in 2022. Many reckon the Fed will continue to
surprise on the hawkish side, as it fights to tamp down the
worst inflation in four decades.
Markets will also focus on the Fed's plans for its nearly $9
trillion balance sheet, which it could start unwinding as early
as May.
2/FOUR IN A ROW
The Bank of England's meeting, a day after the Fed, is
tipped to lift interest rates for a fourth time in a row, the
first time it would have done that since 1997.
BoE boss Andrew Bailey says the bank is treading a "very
tight line" between curbing inflation, which at 7% is more than
three times its target, and avoiding a recession.
A quarter point hike to 1% would meet a precondition for the
BoE to start actively selling bonds it holds. A big question for
markets is when these sales will start; estimates range from
June to well into 2023.
Active bond sales would tighten monetary conditions but
could hurt a faltering economy and no major central bank has yet
started the process.
3/DOLLAR THE DESTROYER
April is said to be the cruelest month and it's certainly
been so for anyone on the wrong side of the dollar trade.
A 5% rise in the dollar index, driven by safe-haven flows
and an uber-hawkish Fed, has triggered big falls in the euro and
yen, as well as emerging market currencies, led by the yuan.
The moves are tightening global financial conditions, which
can cause economic growth to slow. Companies in Japan, Germany
and elsewhere face higher import costs for dollar-priced
materials and components.
Some past Fed tightening cycles weakened the U.S. currency
once they kicked off. This time though, comparisons are being
drawn with 1994 when 300 bps of rate rises lifted the dollar
index 4.6% (following a 10.5% jump in 1993). Those moves were
blamed for subsequent waves of emerging market crises.
4/CHINA TO AUSTRALIA
The yuan, down 4% in April, may have further to fall after
Sunday's data showed factory activity in the world's number two
economy contracted at a steeper pace in April after widespread
COVID-19 lockdowns halted industrial production and disrupted
supply chains, raising fears of a sharp economic slowdown in the
second quarter that will weigh on global growth.
Beijing, for now at least, seems to see the yuan as its main
policy lever, much to the disappointment of stock markets which
had hoped for more explicit government help.
China's slowdown has also applied a discount at the quarry -
pushing the Aussie dollar down some 4.5% through April.
With recent data showing Australian first-quarter inflation
at 20-year highs, anticipation is building that a hiking cycle
could begin as soon as Tuesday.
Swaps pricing and several economists reckon a 15 bps rate
hike is likely.
GAS & DEBT
Moscow has upped the ante in its standoff with Western
capitals over payments for gas shipments. It has cut gas to
Poland and Bulgaria after they refused to accept its demand for
payments in roubles rather than euros.
The European Commission has warned that rouble payments
could breach sanctions, but officials are still struggling to
clarify the European Union stance on Moscow's payments scheme.
The elephant in the room is Germany - Russian gas comprises
around a third of its total gas use, so the economy could slip
into recession if supplies are cut.
Meanwhile, Russia made a last gasp payment in U.S. dollars
to seemingly swerve a sovereign default looming on Wednesday. A
senior Washington official confirmed the payment had been made
without using frozen reserves in the United States.
(Compiled by Karin Strohecker
Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Toby Chopra)