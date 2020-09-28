Take Five: Bring on Q4!

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - 1/GO FOURTH
An extraordinary year is shuffling into its final stretch
and it's packed with blockbuster events -- the race for a
coronavirus cure or vaccine, a seismic U.S. presidential
election and a possible no-deal Brexit that would end a 3-1/2
year long UK-Brussels standoff with a bang.
Squaring the books after Q3 will be interesting too.
Markets have lost altitude lately but top tech stocks, while
some 20% off peaks, are still up 65% year-to-date. Chinese
shares have leapt 13%, while a dollar that spent recent months
slumbering could suddenly be heading for its best month since
2016.
2/ STIMULUS AND VACCINES
By now we were meant to have resumed shopping, dining,
travelling and commuting. Instead, regional lockdowns are
returning, the global COVID-19 deathcount is marching toward a
million and stocks are swooning.
All that has trained market focus on stimulus and vaccines.
Governments from Canada and Britain to Thailand are stepping up
on the former. The U.S. Congress is dithering over further
relief but the possibility of mass evictions and defaults in an
election year may persuade lawmakers to break the deadlock.
As for vaccines, several companies are conducting
final-stage clinical trials; any signs of their efficacy would
likely boost sentiment.
The COVID resurgence has ended talk of V- or U-shaped
bouncebacks. Without more stimulus or vaccines, the trajectory
could end up looking like a W or even an L.
3/PAYROLLS FRIDAY
September U.S. jobs data, out on Friday, will be watched
even more closely than usual over growing concern on lawmakers'
failure to agree on fresh fiscal stimulus to protect the
economy. This will also be the final monthly gauge of the U.S.
jobs market before Election Day on Nov. 3.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect payrolls rose 875,000,
after growing by 1.371 million in August. Recent data, including
weekly jobless claims, suggest a nascent economic recovery may
be fading as the effects of the last fiscal stimulus wane.
Fed chief Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday told lawmakers
that fresh fiscal stimulus could make the difference between a
continued recovery and a much slower economic slog.
But a new deal before the presidential election looks
unlikely, dimming the prospects for stock markets already hurt
by election uncertainty and concern about the economy. A weak
payrolls number could add to the angst.
4/ OH WOEFUL INFLATION
Preliminary September euro zone inflation data is out
Wednesday and, rest assured, the ECB will be watching closely.
August inflation turned negative for the first time since
May 2016. With the economy showing signs of weakening amid the
coronavirus resurgence, concern is growing. ECB board member
Fabio Panetta warned that inflation remains "uncomfortably"
below its near-2% target.
Market-based inflation expectations, closely tracked by
rate-setters, are also flashing warnings, having fallen to
two-month lows. No wonder that speculation about another round
of ECB stimulus before year-end is building, as are expectations
for a rate cut in 2021.
5/ BANKING ON A DEAL?
European policymakers have stopped worrying that the
region's banks are too big to fail and instead fret they are too
small to survive.
Average return on equity - a measure of profitability - at
European banks is around 7%, half that of their American peers.
The STOXX Europe 600 bank index has fallen back below
levels hit during the 2008 crisis and hovers off record lows.
For regulators, deals may be the only way out of the
malaise. They are trying to make tie-ups easier -- helping drive
mergers of domestic retail lenders in Italy and Spain this year.
Now focus is on banking giants, with sources saying UBS
examined a tie-up with Credit Suisse earlier this year. Deutsche
Bank hinted this week it could join the fray once it finishes
its latest overhaul.
Muted share price reaction suggest investors have limited
confidence mega deals can be pulled off just yet. But with
losses caused by COVID-19 set to crystallise in the coming
months, some may soon have no other option.
(Reporting by Marc Jones, Sujata Rao, Rachel Armstrong and
Dhara Ranasinghe in LONDON and Ira Iosebashvili in NEW YORK;
Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Chizu Nomiyama)