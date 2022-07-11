Take Five: Dollar takes it all

(Updates story published on Friday, adds latest euro level in
first theme, adds Macau developments to theme four)
(Reuters) - The dollar's 12% year-to-date rise has raised
global concern, and will surely be debated when G20 policymakers
meet on July 15-16. All the more so, if it vaults to parity
against the euro for the first time in 20 years.
British politics, Chinese lockdowns, U.S. banks' results and
central bank hawks also bear watching.
Here is your look at the week ahead in markets from Dhara
Ranasinghe, Tommy Wilkes and Sujata Rao in London, Jamie
McGeever in Orlando and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo.
1/ DOLLAR, WE BOW TO YOU
Europe's single currency is the dollar's latest victim. Now
at 20-year lows around $1.014, it could soon eyeball
parity, hit by the dollar's broad safe-haven appeal but also by
surging gas prices that have fanned recession risks in the euro
area.
Wednesday's data, expected to show headline U.S. inflation
rising 8.7% year-on-year in June versus May's 8.6%, could cement
bets on another hefty Federal Reserve rate hike and lift the
dollar further.
G20 finance ministers and central bankers, meeting July
15-16 in Bali, are watching. Tightening financial conditions
have cratered markets, and with the dollar so strong, a kind of
'reverse currency war' is under way, where countries prefer
stronger exchange rates to dampen inflation.
2/ WEST(MINSTER) WING
The resignation of Britain's scandal-ridden Prime Minister
Boris Johnson, means the world's fifth-biggest economy is
further adrift just as sterling hovers near two-year lows and
Britons endure the worst cost-of-living squeeze in decades
.
But if the Westminster drama is dominating TV screens,
markets have sat quietly watching from the sidelines. That may
change once the new government's priorities become clear.
Nadhim Zahawi, appointed finance minister just days ago, may
review some tax hike plans and could cut others. But while
loosening the purse strings may support sterling, it could
inflame inflation, already seen heading past 11%.
May GDP numbers on Wednesday will likely reinforce the
growth gloom but don't discount the potential for the
Westminster chaos to hit markets.
3/ ON WALL STREET
U.S. banks kick off second-quarter earnings and it's not
looking pretty. Yes, higher interest rates are helpful but
economic growth is also slowing.
So while Refinitiv I/B/E/S estimates show overall S&P 500
earnings growing an annualised 6% in Q2, financials are expected
to rack up a 20% drop in earnings.
Much of that decline stems from worsening outlooks for loan
losses, as interest-rate rises increase the risk of borrower
defaults. Accounting standards require banks to factor
macro-economic views into loss provisions, and thus results.
Fee income could stutter, too, brokerage Wedbush predicts,
citing pressure from mortgages and capital markets revenue.
Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan kick off earnings Thursday,
followed by Citi, State Street and Wells Fargo the next day.
Overall, Q2 results should shed light on the outlook for
profit margins, input costs and hiring. And listen out for what
company bosses say about a potential recession.
4/ COUNTING THE COVID COST
Weeks after lifting an oppressive two-month lockdown, China
is racing to contain a cluster of COVID cases centred on a
Shanghai karaoke lounge. With new cases flaring, mass testing
and fresh activity curbs have been introduced.
The economic cost of draconian zero-COVID policies will come
into relief on Friday, when China releases second-quarter GDP
figures.
Economists say the official 5.5% GDP target is out of reach,
but President Xi Jinping remains committed to the zero-COVID
policies, choosing "temporary" economic costs over endangering
lives.
Macau shut all its casinos for the first time in more than
two years on Monday, sending shares in gaming firms tumbling as
authorities struggle to contain the worst coronavirus outbreak
yet in the world's biggest gambling hub.
Investors are concerned. Shanghai stocks have paused their
five-week winning streak, while growth fears have sent iron ore
to its lowest level for the year.
5/ HALF-POINT CLUB
When even central banking doves such as Switzerland raise
interest rates by half a percent, the Royal Bank of Canada and
the Reserve Bank of New Zealand can hardly opt for 25
basis-point moves.
The RBNZ has already raised rates five times straight to 2%.
Given it projects rates to double to 4% in the coming year,
analysts reckon it will deliver another half-point move on July
13.
The same day, the Bank of Canada could lift rates by 75 bps
to 2.25%, having delivered back-to-back 50 bps hikes. That would
be its biggest move since 1998.
But watch for hints that rate hikes may slow. New Zealand
business confidence is worsening and housing markets are
softening. Canada, meanwhile, is assigned a 35% chance of
recession over the coming year.
(Compiled by Sujata Rao; Editing by Sonali Desai)