Take Five: It's now or never

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - With a UN warning that "the clock
is ticking loudly" https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/un-warns-world-set-27c-rise-todays-emissions-pledges-2021-10-26
ringing in their ears, governments attending the COP26 talks in
Scotland will try to agree emissions cuts to cap global warming
and avert a climate catastrophe.
Key meetings loom also at the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank
of England and the OPEC+ oil producers group. And Japan goes to
the polls.
1/COP OUT
World leaders and policymakers from 200 countries https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/xis-not-there-cop26-hopes-dim-chinese-leaders-likely-absence-2021-10-26
are congregating in the city of Glasgow for the COP26 climate
talks aimed at tackling global warming.
Recent extreme weather events - floods, droughts and forest
fires, among others - leave no doubt there is a pressing need
for progress https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/climate-inaction-costlier-than-net-zero-transition-economists-2021-10-25.
But so far, few of the top emitting https://eciu.net/netzerotracker
countries have legislated for net zero emissions. The leaders
of Russia and China won't even attend the summit and India has
rejected calls https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/india-says-net-zero-target-date-carbon-emissions-not-solution-2021-10-27
to announce zero-carbon goals.
A target of raising $100 billion annually to help developing
countries tackle climate change consequences is yet to be met
despite an original 2020 deadline.
Amid myriad events and announcements, markets will have
plenty to chew over, especially in assessing how new technology,
tighter regulations and shifting trends may affect companies and
investors.
2/TAPER TIME
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce a
pullback in asset purchases when its policy meeting ends on
Wednesday.
Plans to "taper" $120 billion in monthly purchases of
Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities are well
telegraphed. https://www.reuters.com/world/us/feds-clarida-employment-test-begin-bond-taper-all-met-2021-10-12
But that stimulus has been a significant prop for asset prices,
so removing it could have unforeseen results.
Investors are also keen for hints about when the Fed might
start raising interest rates. Its chief Jerome Powell has said https://www.reuters.com/business/feds-powell-says-its-time-taper-bond-purchases-not-raise-rates-2021-10-22
that while it is time to start cutting asset purchases, it's
too early to touch the interest rate dial.
We will also get a view of the jobs market from Friday's
monthly payrolls report -- especially interesting following
below-forecast Q3 GDP https://www.reuters.com/business/delta-variant-likely-slammed-brakes-us-economic-growth-third-quarter-2021-10-28
and September's steep drop in job creation https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-economy-idUSKBN1CB0D3.
3/A BOE HIKE - OR NOT
The Bank of England is preparing to join the ranks of
central banks that have embarked on raising interest rates. The
question is only whether it will move at its Thursday meeting or
give itself more time.
An expansionary budget https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uks-sunak-tries-move-covid-with-new-spending-plans-2021-10-26
may have given the green light for a hike. But BoE action
hinges on whether it thinks inflation - forecast to top 5% as
the British economy motors out of the pandemic - will prove as
transitory as forecast.
Soaring inflation https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-inflation-expectations-highest-since-2008-before-boe-rate-decision-citiyougov-2021-10-26
and hawkish comments from policymakers including Governor
Andrew Bailey have sparked a dramatic repricing of rate
expectations - a 0.15% rate rise to 0.25% is priced for
Thursday, with another move expected in December.
Fragile economic growth means the BoE must tread carefully.
But absent a rate hike, anything short of a significantly
hawkish message could prove painful for sterling.
4/NO MORE FROM OPEC+
With $80-plus crude prices lifting inflation and clouding
growth prospects, governments of energy-consuming nations are
urging OPEC+ to stump up more oil. But the group, meeting on
Thursday https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/opec-comfortable-with-rising-price-trend-kemp-2021-10-26,
is likely to stick to the script and raise output in December
by no more than what was previously agreed.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Reuters
recently https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/russias-novak-expects-opec-up-oil-output-by-400000-bpd-nov-2021-10-25
he expected the alliance to add 400,000 barrels per day of
production, as previously agreed.
Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman too has
dismissed calls https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/saudi-energy-minister-dismisses-calls-extra-opec-barrels-2021-10-14
by consumer nations to speed up the rate of production
increases. The group does not see crude shortages in the market,
he said. Unsurprisingly, oil price forecasts are nudging higher.
5/KISHIDA'S CAREER
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who took office a
month ago, saw his ruling LDP defy expectations https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-votes-test-new-pm-kishida-political-stability-2021-10-30
and hold its strong majority in Sunday's parliamentary
election, solidifying his position in a fractious party.
The solid victory will likely take https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-ruling-partys-election-win-takes-pressure-off-pm-bigger-spending-2021-11-01
pressure off Kishida to inflate the size of a pandemic-relief
stimulus package, easing market fears of massive bond issuance.
At a news conference, the prime minister signalled he would
pursue defence policies aimed at deterring China, address
climate change and accelerate recovery from the pandemic.
Markets are enjoying his unexpectedly comfortable election
victory: Japan's Nikkei gained 2.3% while the yield on
10-year Japanese government bonds fell as worries over new debt
sales to fund economic stimulus were eased. The yen
weakened against the dollar, flirting with an almost four year
trough hit in October.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, Tommy Wilkes and Ahmad Ghaddar
in London; Kevin Buckland in Tokyo and Lewis Krauskopf in New
York; Compiled by Sujata Rao; Editing by Catherine Evans)