Take Five: It's rate hike central

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - It's rate hike central with
monetary policy meetings in the United States, Britain,
Australia and Norway in the week ahead.
Any signs that the pace of aggressive tightening among big
developed economies could slow is key. That also puts the
spotlight on the October U.S. jobs report and euro area
inflation data. In emerging markets, all eyes are on Brazil
after leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won Sunday's
presidential election.
Here's a look at the week ahead in markets from Kevin
Buckland in Tokyo, Lewis Krauskopf and Rodrigo Campos in New
York, and William Schomberg and Dhara Ranasinghe in London.
Graphics by Vincent Flasseur and Sumanta Sen.
1/ FOUR IN A ROW
A fourth straight jumbo 75-basis point (bps) interest rate
hike is widely expected when the Federal Reserve meets on Nov
1-2.
Investors, instead are focused on whether the pace of future
hikes will slow as the Fed weighs the risks to economic growth
against its progress in curbing soaring inflation.
Wall Street's latest rally is underpinned by some hopes the
Fed will react to softer economic data by easing up on their
aggressive rate hikes. Fed chair Jerome Powell has come under
political pressure to be careful of putting U.S. jobs at risk by
tightening policy too much.
A consequential week for markets also includes Friday's
October U.S. payrolls report, with economists polled by Reuters
forecasting the economy created 200,000 new jobs.
2/ MORE OF THE SAME
The Bank of England looks set to raise rates by the most
since 1989 on Thursday with a 75 bps increase baked into market
expectations.
That is down from near-100% bets on a full percentage-point
leap in the Bank Rate which were doused last week by new finance
minister Jeremy Hunt when he reversed almost all of former Prime
Minister Liz Truss's tax cuts.
But the delay of the first budget plan of Hunt and new Prime
Minister Rishi Sunak until Nov. 17 will make it harder for the
BoE to spell out its economic forecasts.
After delays caused by Britain's recent market mayhem, the
BoE is also due to start selling bonds from its stimulus
stockpile on Tuesday.
3/ PEAK, WHERE ART THOU?
In the euro area, the October flash inflation estimate on
Monday surged past expectations yet again to hit a record high.
Inflation in the bloc hit 10.7%, accelerating from 9.9% last
month and dashing hopes that peak inflation could be near.
The European Central Bank just delivered its second 75 bps
rate increase to control price pressures.
Even if signs of peak inflation do emerge soon, policymakers
and markets will wait to see if underlying price pressures are
broadening out.
Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy
prices, was at 6% in September - well above the ECB's 2% target.
No wonder some ECB officials are keen to take monetary
tightening further by winding down the bonds the ECB holds on
its balance sheet.
4/ DOVISH TOO SOON?
The Reserve Bank of Australia is under pressure ahead of
Tuesday's policy gathering.
Its decision to slow hikes to a quarter point clip earlier
this month reverberated through global markets as investors
began to consider peak rates might be near.
But data on Wednesday showing a shock jump in Aussie
inflation to a 32-year peak suggests the RBA has thrown itself
behind the curve, and beckons Governor Philip Lowe to perform an
embarrassing about-face.
The Aussie dollar's reaction has been fairly subdued so far,
but a sudden shift back to a hawkish policy outlook should
provide some welcome support to a currency that has been
battered by global equity market angst and China growth worries.
5/ LULA IS BACK
Former President Lula da Silva won Sunday's presidential
election with 50.9% of votes versus 49.1% for sitting President
Jair Bolsonaro, marking a stunning comeback and the end of
Brazil's most right-wing government in decades.
Brazilian financial markets may be in for a volatile week
with investors examining speculation about his cabinet and the
risk of Bolsonaro questioning results.
Brazil's currency was higher in early Monday trading.
The real remains the best performing free-floating emerging
market currency in Latin America versus the U.S. dollar so far
this year.
