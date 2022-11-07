Take Five: No time to COP out

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Politics are back on top of
financial markets' agenda with U.S. midterm elections and COP27
getting underway, while U.S. inflation data will provide fresh
clues on how elusive that pivot from the Federal Reserve and
other central banks might be.
Meanwhile, China will release a deluge of data as markets
try to read the runes on how Beijing might shape its COVID
policy in future.
Here's a look at the week ahead in markets from Tom
Westbrook in Singapore, Ira Iosebashvili in New York, and Dhara
Ranasinghe and Simon Jessop in London.
1/WHO'S IN CHARGE?
Don't forget the politics as the U.S. gears up for midterm
elections on Nov. 8 where control of Congress and President Joe
Biden's agenda for the two years remaining in his term are at
stake.
U.S. stocks have performed better in periods of divided
government, a result that seems increasingly likely with
Republicans favoured to wrest control of the House of
Representatives, and possibly the Senate.
Average annual S&P 500 returns have been 14% in a split
Congress and 13% in a Republican-held Congress under a
Democratic president, compared with 10% when Democrats
controlled both presidency and Congress.
Midterms have also historically ushered in a long period of
gains in U.S. stocks – a development many would cheer after the
past year's tumble in the S&P 500.
2/PRICE PRESSURES
On Thursday, it's time for U.S. inflation numbers - a data
set that's proven to be an important turning point for markets
this year as consumer prices surged to decades high peaks.
Investors will once again be looking for signs that price
pressures are slowing after a barrage of rate hikes. Yet the
world's foremost central bank just said the ultimate benchmark
policy rate level will likely be higher than previously
estimated to tame inflation, underlining the threat that rising
prices pose to the economy.
A stronger-than-expected reading will likely weigh on stocks
and bonds, potentially ramping up expectations that policymakers
will need to get even more hawkish. A Reuters poll showed
analysts expecting inflation to rise by 0.7% month-on-month.
3/MORE, BUT LESS
After over 2,300 basis points worth of rate hikes in the
current tightening cycle from ten big developed economies,
markets had hoped for a dovish pivot to take away the sting.
No chance. The Fed and Bank of England just delivered big 75
basis point (bps) rate increases and with inflation stubbornly
high, the message from central banks is clear - more hikes are
needed.
But just maybe those moves could be less aggressive, as
comments from Fed chief Jerome Powell suggested. Australia's
central bank has already slowed the pace of its rate hikes and
delivered a mere 25 bps hike on Tuesday. Data and central bank
comments in days ahead will remain under scrutiny. The
much-hoped for dovish pivot remains elusive and battered world
markets may have to settle for more but less for now.
4/THE PRICE OF STABILITY
Reopening rumours made an excuse for buying China in recent
days, but the weight of money is on the sidelines watching for
the economy - especially sentiment and spending - to show signs
of a turning point. Data on Monday showed China's exports and
imports unexpectedly contracted in October, the first
simultaneous slump since May 2020.
Inflation and credit data due in
days to come may give a glimpse of that progress.
But the most intense focus may fall on foreign exchange
reserves, which are being soaked up as authorities seek to put
the brakes on a currency heading for its worst year since 1994.
Down eight months in a row, China's reserves are
within a whisker of the psychological $3 trillion level. A drop
below would be a mirror on dollar strength, and perhaps the
depth of resolve to resist it in North Asia, where reserves are
draining from Seoul to Taipei and Tokyo.
5/ALL ABOUT CLIMATE
Climate issues take centre-stage as world leaders kick off
the COP27 talks on reining in emissions in Egypt's coastal
resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday.
With the conflict in Ukraine, food and energy supply issues
and surging inflation dominating the agenda, expectations for
progress have focused less on fresh commitments to lower
emissions and more on keeping the show on the road.
Crucial to that will be what steps the developed world takes
towards helping poorer countries cut emissions and adapt their
economies to its effects and pay for damage caused.
Also expected are updates and new commitments on a range of
pledges made last year in Glasgow, including on deforestation,
methane and carbon markets.
(Compiled by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Mark Potter)