Take Five: Strap in for no landing

Feb 24 (Reuters) - A raft of U.S. data and European
inflation numbers will give guidance on how the world's top
central banks will navigate the way ahead - including whether
we're heading for that hotly debated "no landing" scenario.
China's post Lunar New Year business activity data will give
a reading of the health of the world's number-two economy whilst
Nigerians head to the polls in the first of this year's key
emerging market elections.
Here's a look at the week ahead in markets from Ira
Iosebashvili in New York, Rae Wee in Singapore and Naomi
Rovnick, Dhara Ranasinghe and Karin Strohecker in London.
1/ FED VS STOCKS
Reports on U.S. durable goods orders, home prices as well as
manufacturing and consumer confidence threaten to cement
expectations of more Fed rate hikes and to deal a knockout punch
to the early-year stocks rally.
Evidence of a stronger-than-expected economy has forced
investors to recalibrate projections for Fed hawkishness,
lifting bond yields and weighing on stock gains. The S&P 500 has
managed to hang on to a 4.5% year-to-date gain but is well off
its highs.
Tuesday's consumer confidence data may be of particular
interest, offering a glimpse into households' views on economic
prospects and inflation expectations. Economists polled by
Reuters expect a median reading of 109.5 on the index, which
unexpectedly fell in January.
2/ BUCKLING UP FOR NO LANDING
Are economic conditions becoming too rosy for markets to
bear? The idea of "no landing," which upends a host of popular
trades based on a the scenario of the global economy entering
recession is gaining traction thanks to surprisingly upbeat
data.
China has reopened from COVID lockdowns, U.S. labour markets
are booming and consumer spending is holding up, while Europe's
energy crisis has eased.
Still, inflation remains sticky, which could keep big
central banks on their hawkish path of raising interest rates
further.
This is inconvenient for investors who bought government
bonds and bet on a softer dollar this year, expecting economies
would decelerate and central banks would pause rate-hike
campaigns. A soft landing could still happen. But if data in
coming days signal that growth and inflation remain robust,
equity and bond markets may turn lower still.
3/INFLATION WEEK
It's inflation week in the euro area. Preliminary February
data from Germany, France, Spain and Portugal are due on Monday
and Tuesday, followed by the bloc-wide flash number on Thursday.
Price pressures are abating: headline euro area inflation
eased to 8.6% in January from 9.2% a month earlier. Still,
Thursday's numbers are unlikely to placate European Central Bank
hawks pushing for aggressive rate hikes to continue.
Focus will likely stay on core inflation, stripping out
volatile food and energy prices. It's proving stubborn and could
still rise from January's 5.3%.
Markets have got the message and renewed bets on the ECB
2.5% depo rate moving higher. Deutsche Bank just raised its
forecast for the peak in ECB rates to 3.75% from 3.25%.
4/ROARING RESTART
China's reopening came fast and furious after a three-year
lull. Wednesday's PMI releases could show whether factory
activity in the world's second-largest economy has returned with
a bang or a whimper after the Lunar New Year break.
Strong figures could revive some of the waning enthusiasm
for the reopening trade - where optimism seems to be fizzling
out. The A-share blue-chip CSI 300 Index is largely
flat on the month after surging 7% in January.
Retail investors are sitting out the stocks rally, and the
recent disappearance of star Chinese dealmaker Bao Fan has
investors worrying that Beijing's regulatory crackdowns are far
from over. Escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing
over a suspected Chinese spy balloon and Taiwan loom large over
the China investment thesis.
5/ TIME TO VOTE
Nigeria's electoral commission began announcing
state-by-state results from
national elections
on Sunday, amid complaints of irregularities, though it is
not expected to name a victor in the race to succeed President
Muhammadu Buhari for several days.
This is the first election in which a presidential candidate
who is not from one of the two main parties stands a chance.
Whoever Nigerians choose to succeed will have to resolve a
litany of crises that have worsened under the current
administration - from widespread banditry and militant violence
to systemic corruption, and from high inflation to widespread
cash shortages.
Many other emerging market economies are also approaching
election crossroads. Turkey's government under President Tayyip
Erdogan could hold elections in the wake of the devastating
earthquake as scheduled in June. Argentina's Peronists are
seeking re-election in October and Pakistan voters will likely
head to the ballot box the same month.
(Compiled by Karin Strohecker; Graphics by Vincent Flasseur,
Kripa Jayaram, Pasit Kongkunakornkul and Sumanta Sen; Editing by
Bradley Perrett)