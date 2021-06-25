Take Five: The missing piece in the Fed puzzle

1/ BACK TO WORK
Next Friday's U.S. employment report will allow investors to
gauge whether a powerful U.S. recovery could push the Federal
Reserve to start unwinding ultra-easy monetary policies sooner
than expected.
An unexpectedly hawkish Fed shifting its first post-pandemic
rate hike into 2023 took markets by surprise, briefly denting
stocks - before they returned to record highs thanks to soothing
words from chief Jerome Powell.
Inflation alone won't be enough to drive rate hikes, he
reassured markets. Adding perky jobs data to the mix could
change that picture, markets fear. Analysts expect the economy
to add 600,000 jobs in June - the largest monthly gain in three
months – up from a gain of 559,000 jobs in May.
-ANALYSIS-Fed's "big tent" framework may fray under inflation
surge
2/THE GREAT DEBATE
Major central banks claim to be looking past short-term
inflation rises but a pick up in price pressures is testing
their resolve. The U.S. Fed has shifted to a hawkish bias. Now
it's the European Central Bank's turn with Wednesday's June
flash inflation release.
Euro zone inflation zipped above its near-2% target in May
and ECB chief economist Philip Lane is confident there is no new
paradigm -- wage growth after all remains weak.
Hold on, say others, noting manufacturing input prices rose
to the highest in nearly 2-1/2 decades in June, meaning it's
beginning to feel like the 1970s, when the inflation beast last
stirred. The great debate continues.
- ECB policymakers at odds on inflation strategy, hope for Sept
deal -sources
3/ HALF-TIME SCORES
Investors might be sad to see H1 end after what has been a
very happy six months for many major asset classes.
Oil's 45% leap is its best first half in 12 years,
world stocks are on course for their second best
H1 of the century so far and though the FAANGs have been subdued
by their stellar standards, industrial metals are red hot and
staples like corn and soybeans are up nearly 40%.
The second half looks harder to call. More virulent COVID
strains keep pandemic experts nervy, China's powerhouse economy
looks to be slowing, the commodity and food price surge drives
up inflation. That makes it harder for major economies to
justify more stimulus, while a number of emerging markets are
hiking rates as a precaution.
-Oil climbs to highest in over two years as U.S. supplies
tighten
4/ FLYING IPOS HIT TURBULENCE
IPO markets never had it so good - or have they? Record
issuance from the United States, Europe and Asia would suggest
the money central banks pour into economies is put to good use
supporting entrants to world stock markets.
But cracks are appearing. Some mid-cap deals pulled stock
market debuts recently: Marex Spectron in London, PHE Holdings
in Paris and Primafrio in Madrid. Bankers blame investor
"indigestion" - a buyside becoming picky with so many deals
already priced.
But Nordgold aborting its debut might be the first casualty
of expected central bank tightening as the hawkish Fed pushed
gold 6% lower. With Wise embarking on its road show and a huge
pipeline of IPO candidates lining up for September, the question
is if there will be more.
-UPDATE 1-UK fintech Wise set to list in London on July 7
5/ SOFTLY, SOFTLY, CHINA BULLS
The chorus of China bulls has quietened down a bit if
the thicket of outlook slideshows so far is any guide.
Investment houses are coalescing around a full-year forecast
for 8-point-something percent growth. That is huge, but for a
few it represents a downward revision for the second half made
in response to disappointing data and some gathering headwinds.
Tightening credit conditions and stubbornly sluggish retail
sales are a handbrake on domestic consumption. Demand for
exported goods is also flagging as the world reopens.
Industrial profit data on Sunday will be the next guide on
the economy, while investors keep one eye on the yuan, which
looks set to have one of its worst months since mid-2019,
recoiling from a long rally that took it to a three-year high.
-China's regulators struggle to sway companies on currency risk
