Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Take-Two to buy "FarmVille" maker Zynga for $11 billion in mobile gaming push

01/10/2022 | 10:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Zynga logo is pictured at the company's headquarters in San Francisco

(Reuters) -Take-Two Interactive said on Monday it would buy Zynga for $11.04 billion in a deal that will bring the smash-hit video game "Grand Theft Auto" and mobile-friendly "FarmVille" under one roof as demand for affordable on-the-go gaming surges.

The deal, one of the biggest in the sector, will create a gaming powerhouse spanning console, PC and mobile devices and comes as people increasingly gravitate toward smartphone games.

Take-Two, also known for adventure game "Red Dead Redemption", offered $9.86 per share for the deal, representing a 64% premium to the last closing price of Zynga shares. Including debt, the acquisition is worth $12.7 billion.

"It's a bombshell deal ... Zynga was on the list of potential M&A transactions for a long time in the video game business," said Serkan Toto, CEO of videogame consulting firm Kantan Games.

"Take-Two is looking at the industry map and says 'we have basically nothing here.' So, a lot of people have been have been expecting Take-Two to make a big deal in mobile to close the gap with competitors like Electronic Arts for example."

Electronic Arts bought Glu Mobile for $2 billion last year. Zynga itself has made a string of acquisitions in the past two years, including Echtra and Chartboost.

The mobile gaming sector is expected to reach a market size of $116.4 billion by 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 11.2% from 2019 to 2024, according to gaming market data firm Newzoo.

Zynga's aggressive dealmaking and Apple's move to allow iPhone users to opt out of being tracked by advertisers dented the company's shares, erasing 35% of their value in 2021. It has also missed Wall Street's profit targets in the past three quarters.

"It is a big price tag for a company that has not consistently produced profits or new blockbusters," said Erik Gordon, professor at Ross School of Business, University of Michigan.

Take-Two has $2.7 billion financing from J.P. Morgan and intends to fund the rest with cash and proceeds of a new debt issuance.

It expects about $100 million in annual cost savings within the first two years, and more than $500 million in net bookings over time when the deal closes in mid-2022.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta, Nivedita Balu and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni, Krishna Chandra Eluri and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

By Nivedita Balu and Tiyashi Datta


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. -1.03% 129.92 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
ZYNGA INC. 45.25% 8.685 Delayed Quote.-6.25%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:32aThe Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Rose in December
DJ
10:31aTaiwan, Canada to start talks on investment agreement
RE
10:27aU.S. wholesale inventories revised higher in November
RE
10:27aU.S. greenhouse gas emissions jumped 6.2% in 2021-report
RE
10:22aMexican auto production falls for fourth year running
RE
10:18aEU regulator could issue decision on Pfizer COVID-19 pill 'within weeks'
RE
10:18aMillion Indians get COVID vaccine boosters, hospitalisation low
RE
10:16aU.S. Senator Warren calls on Fed to release more ethics scandal information
RE
10:16aTake-Two to buy "FarmVille" maker Zynga for $11 billion in mobile gaming push
RE
10:14aFrance's CGT union calls Jan. 25 energy and mining sector strike
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French tech company Atos issues new profit warning, causing its shares ..
2Stocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors
3Analysis-Shrink to fit: the year Big Oil starts to become Small Oil
4Djokovic back in practice after winning appeal to stay in Australia
5IMF says emerging economies must prepare for Fed policy tightening

HOT NEWS