Take on the hungry Wolf at Springbok Casino

Players at Springbok Casino, South Africa’s favourite online casino, are being taken on a fairytale adventure where they join Lil Red, Grandma and one very hungry Wolf in the latest slot to land in its enchanted game lobby.

Lil Red offers a magical 243 ways to win with every spin with Bursting Wilds, Multiplying Cascading Wins and Free Spins making this slot legendary when it comes to big win potential – the max win is 2,000x the player’s original bet.

During the base game, the Wolf symbol is Wild and substitutes for all other symbols except the Scatter. The Wolf and Grandma symbol is the Bursting Wild. The Book symbol acts as the Scatter and when three or more land on the reels the Free Spins feature is triggered.

Three Scatters trigger 15 Free Games, four Scatters trigger 30 Free Games and five Scatters trigger 60 Free games. The feature comes hooked up to a Cascade, which sees winning symbols replaced by new ones at random to form additional win combinations.

The Cascade continues until no more win combinations are available. If that wasn’t enough to get the lumberjack running to the reels, a Multiplier indicator is displayed with the value of the Multiplier increasing with every Cascade up to a max Multiplier of x5.

The Free Spins feature can be retriggered if three or more Scatter symbols land while it is active. The final win value will be revealed when there are no more Free Games available.

Lil Red will launch at Springbok Casino on 26 January and can be played via Download, Instant Play and Mobile.

Springbok Casino Manager, Daniel Van Wyke, said: “Lil Red takes players to a mystical place where they must help Lil Red and Grandma avoid the hungry Wolf if they are to emerge unscathed and with their pockets full of prizes.

“Of course, they are helped on their way with some truly spectacular features including Wilds and Bursting Wilds. The Multiplying Cascading Wins take the big win potential to the next level, as do the Free Spins with up to 60 available and the chance to retrigger the feature.

“This is a great take on a classic slot theme, and we look forward to seeing our players take on the hungry Wolf and emerge with some truly magical wins.”

