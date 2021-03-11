Log in
Take the China-Central and Eastern European Capital Market Collaboration to the Next Stage: Shanghai Stock Exchange Signs MOU with Belgrade Stock Exchange

03/11/2021
Take the China-Central and Eastern European Capital Market Collaboration to the Next Stage: Shanghai Stock Exchange Signs MOU with Belgrade Stock Exchange
11 Mar 2021

SSE President Cai Jianchun (right of the stage) and BELEX CEO Siniša Krneta (right of the screen) sign the MOU

On March 9, 2021, the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and the Belgrade Stock Exchange (BELEX) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster cooperation in information, research, staff exchange and product development. The signing ceremony was held virtually with Mr. Cai Jianchun, President of the SSE, and Mr. Siniša Krneta, CEO of BELEX, representing the two exchanges.

Serbia is the first Central and Eastern European country to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership with China and an active supporter of the 'Belt and Road' initiative. China and Serbia have a deep tradition of friendship. In recent years, with the support of both governments, China-Serbia cooperation has thrived on various fronts. Particularly, new opportunities of cooperation have emerged in the area of capital markets. The MOU not only opens a new chapter for future collaboration between the SSE and BELEX, but also sets a good example for the two capital markets to stand together against the coronavirus pandemic.

Based in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, the Belgrade Stock Exchange is one of the oldest exchanges in Europe and the only securities exchange in Serbia. It is a full member of the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS) and an associate member of the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE). The listed products of BELEX currently include shares and bonds. Its securities market comprises of Prime Listing market, Standard Listing market and Smart Listing market for SMEs. It also operates a multilateral trading facility (MTP) for trading of shares and bonds.

So far, the SSE has signed 64 MOUs with 53 overseas institutions. Under the framework of MOUs, various forms of cooperation including staff exchange, information sharing, co-organization of international forums and promotions have been carried out. The SSE will continue to follow the leadership of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, promote the opening up of the capital market, improve the basic capital market mechanism, enrich investment products, implement the internationalization strategy, facilitate cross-border investment by domestic and foreign investors, and pursue win-win cooperation with different countries in the area of finance.

Disclaimer

Shanghai Stock Exchange published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 07:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
