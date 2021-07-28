Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Companies
News: Latest News
Take your Imagination for a Walk on Toronto's Waterfront

07/28/2021 | 10:21am EDT
TORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  The Redpath Waterfront Festival today announced its return to Toronto’s waterfront with a two week socially distanced trail, which will be rebranded as the Redpath Waterfront Trail, running from September 17 to October 3.

Spanning from Lower Sherbourne to Lower Spadina, the Redpath Waterfront Trail will include unique augmented reality (AR) stops, a mix of permanent, live, and public art installations, and several local promotions at waterfront businesses.

“After such a difficult time, we are very excited to bring this safe and unique trail to Toronto’s waterfront this September. We look forward to providing a fun experience that we hope will increase foot traffic and economic impact to this amazing area of our city,” says Lea Parrell, co-producer of the Redpath Waterfront Trail.

From walking on water to seeing whales swim in the sky, the augmented reality experiences, developed by award-winning, multidisciplinary studio FLOAT4, will showcase the past, present and future of Toronto’s waterfront. Participants can experience the AR stops through their mobile device by scanning a QR code at each location. To test out the process, visit www.TOwaterfronttrail.com.

TRAIL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Travel to the past and see what the waterfront looked like in the 1920s
  • Watch a live graffiti mural come to life from Anishinaabe artist Que Rock
  • See what’s in store for the future of the waterfront at East Bayside
  • Visit the Trail Visitor Centre in Queen’s Quay Terminal
  • Walk on water and see where Toronto’s waterline used to be
  • Local promotions include discounted food and drink and fitness classes

Visitors are encouraged to check the trail website for new locations and promotions that will be added weekly.

2021 trail partners include: Redpath Sugar, The Waterfront BIA, Tridel, Hines, First Capital, Queens Quay Terminal, Waterfront Toronto, the Westin Harbour Castle, porter and CTV.

Visit TOwaterfrontTrail.com for more information on the Redpath Waterfront Trail and start planning your route. Follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and use #TOwaterfronttrail. 

ABOUT REDPATH WATERFRONT FESTIVAL:
The Redpath Waterfront Festival (RWF) is an annual summer event that provides on-land and on-water programming with the goal of promoting Toronto as a premiere waterfront destination. With music, food, nautical programs and entertainment, the festival has something for everyone to enjoy. Every three years, the event welcomes a fleet of majestic tall ships to Toronto. In 2021 RWF is repositioning to a waterfront trail to follow COVID-19 regulations and guidelines TOwaterfrontTrail.com.

ABOUT WATER’S EDGE FESTIVALS & EVENTS:
Water's Edge Festivals & Events (WEFE) is an Ontario not-for-profit organization created in 2011 with a mandate to be the driving force behind the successful Redpath Waterfront Festival and Sugar Shack TO in Toronto and promote waterfront destinations throughout Ontario with nautical festivals and events.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Logan Kazimer
Harmony Marketing
lkazimer@harmonymarketing.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0006b7f6-788d-47b6-9f4c-5c31d138de24


Primary Logo

Whales in the Sky

Walk on water and see whales swim in the sky at the Redpath Waterfront Trail from September 17 to October 3 on Toronto's waterfront.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
