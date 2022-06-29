Log in
Latest News
Takeaway says it has not changed Grubhub plan -statement

06/29/2022 | 06:39am EDT
A Grubhub delivery bag is seen on a bicycle in Brooklyn, New York City

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Just Eat Takeaway, Europe's largest meals delivery company, said on Wednesday it has not changed its stance on its U.S. Grubhub operations.

Shares in Just Eat Takeaway fell 19% on doubts about whether the company will successfully dispose of the operation after Grubhub's CEO was quoted by the Wall Street Journal saying no sale of the business is imminent.

"Nothing has changed in relation to our previous statements around Grubhub," the company said.

"In April we confirmed that management is currently, together with its advisers, actively exploring the introduction of a strategic partnership and/or the sale of Grubhub, in whole or in part."

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
