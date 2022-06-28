Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Takeaways from the sixth day of Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot hearings

06/28/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. House holds public hearings on Jan. 6, 2021 assault on Capitol

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The sixth day of congressional hearings into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol featured Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to then-President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Hutchinson's testimony focused on what Meadows and Trump knew about the attack in the days before and on Jan. 6, informed by her close working proximity to both men. Here are some takeaways from the hearing.

TRUMP RALLY ATTENDEES WERE ARMED

Many Republicans - including Trump and Republican Representative Louie Gohmert - have said the rioters were not armed, but Hutchinson's testimony contradicted this claim. She testified that both Meadows and Trump knew many in the crowd were armed with AR-15s, handguns, brass knuckles and batons and equipped with body armor.

Trump was irate that many rally attendees were having to go through metal detectors, a standard security procedure for people near the president, because it gave the appearance of fewer people attending the rally.

"They're not here to hurt me," Hutchinson recalled Trump saying. "Let them in, let my people in. They can march to the Capitol after the rally's over."

WHITE HOUSE LAWYERS HAD LEGAL CONCERNS ABOUT JAN. 6

Hutchinson testified that White House lawyer Pat Cipollone told her on Jan. 3, 2021, that it would be "legally a terrible idea" for Trump to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

"He said to me, 'We need to make sure that this doesn't happen," Hutchinson testified. "'We have serious legal concerns if we go up to the Capitol that day.'"

(Reporting by Moira Warburton, Richard Cowan, Rose Horowitch and Doina Chiacu in Washington; Editing by Scott Malone and Howard Goller)

By Moira Warburton


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:08pTrump tried to grab steering wheel to go to U.S. Capitol Jan 6 -witness
RE
02:08pFed officials promise rate hikes, push back on recession fears
RE
02:06pFrance cuts growth outlook, but sticks to budget target - ministry
RE
02:04pTakeaways from the sixth day of Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot hearings
RE
02:00pFrench finance ministry maintains 2022 budget deficit forecast o…
RE
02:00pFrench finance ministry cuts 2022 growth forecast to 2.5% from 4…
RE
02:00pFrench finance ministry says stronger than expected tax revenues…
RE
02:00pFrench finance ministry forecasts average inflation of 5% in 202…
RE
01:54pBiden to host Mexico's Obrador at White House on July 12
RE
01:53pExplainer-How a massive options trade by a JP Morgan fund can move markets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Philips sees 'very encouraging' results from tests on recalled ventilat..
2Futures rise as easing China COVID curbs lift travel, leisure stocks
3Analyst recommendations: Nike, Albermarle, Diageo, Reckitt Benckiser, T..
4TESLA : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
5Hydrogen Power and EV Charge Solutions AG facing a high demand for the ..

HOT NEWS