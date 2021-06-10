Log in
Talage Wheelhouse Update Increases Agent Flexibility and Control Over Application Process

06/10/2021 | 11:15am EDT
RENO, Nev., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talage, a provider of digital distribution software solutions for commercial insurance, is pleased to announce the addition of an edit application capability to the company’s Wheelhouse platform which increases the flexibility and control which agents have over the digital application process.

“It is not always possible for clients or agents to complete an application at the time it is started, or to have all the pertinent information on hand when the process begins,” said Adam Kiefer, CEO of Talage. "This edit button is the literal recognition of the fact that ‘life happens.’”

The addition of the edit button and functionality allows agents to review and edit commercial insurance applications that were started, submitted, and/or declined in the Wheelhouse app. This functionality allows agents to further collaborate with business owners while also increasing the frequency with which completed applications are submitted and approved by giving agents more control within the agent portal to review, edit, and submit quotes on behalf of clients and potential clients.

“For our commercial carrier and agent clients working with stressed and busy business owners, this functionality is critical,” said Kiefer. “It instantly increases the accuracy of applications being submitted by allowing Wheelhouse users and agents to go back and edit information after the application is started and saved.”

Wheelhouse is designed to streamline the insurance purchasing process for small businesses and provide a digital solution for insurance companies (insurers or carriers) and agents which automates traditionally manual processes, such as applications or submissions. Wheelhouse provides the ability to quickly and easily equip appointed agencies with an online presence via user-friendly agent portals, as well as additional tools to support agency automation and growth in the small business segment. Through Wheelhouse, Talage currently powers the online purchase of workers’ compensation, liability, and property insurance by small businesses in all 50 states through carrier partners, including Acuity, Coterie Insurance, Hiscox, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers.

For more information about Talage, Wheelhouse, or the availability of the new edit button/functionality, please visit the company’s recently redesigned website at www.talageins.com.

About Talage
Talage develops digital distribution software solutions for commercial insurance that transform the insurance quoting process for agents and carriers. Talage’s Wheelhouse technology empowers property and casualty (P&C) agents to sell small business coverages via any channel, allows carriers to more effectively use APIs, and automates manual processes for increased productivity. For more information, please visit www.talageins.com.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Overhulse
St. Nick Media Services
jen@stnickmedia.com
859-803-6597


Primary Logo


