Talen Energy unit files for bankruptcy, looks to slash $4.5 bln debt

May 10 (Reuters) - Talen Energy Supply, a unit of Talen
Energy Corp that holds several of its power plants, has filed
for bankruptcy after rising natural gas prices squeezed its cash
position.
The Woodlands, Texas-based company, which runs 18 power
generation facilities, filed for Chapter 11 protection in the
U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on
Monday night, according to court papers. It aims to
substantially reduce its $4.5 billion debt load and bring in
$1.65 billion in new equity from certain bondholders, the
documents show.
The company says it committed to eliminating coal at all of
its facilities and hopes the proposed restructuring will help
accelerate its "clean power transformation."
The proposal has support from holders of 62% of the
company’s unsecured bonds, who have also agreed to convert $1.4
billion of their existing debt into equity in the company. Talen
Energy Supply says it expects to bring in more support from
those creditors in the coming weeks.
"Our Company is at an important inflection point to
strategically reposition TES for long-term value creation,” CEO
Alejandro Hernandez said in a statement.
Talen Energy Supply had used derivative contracts to limit
its exposure to commodity price volatility risks, but the
company ended up being forced to provide more cash collateral to
its counterparts as prices jumped in 2021, according to court
papers.
Of the company's 18 plants, eight are natural gas-based.
In addition to the bondholder deal, Talen Energy Supply has
lined up a $1.76 billion loan from Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and
Royal Bank of Canada that would fund operations during the
bankruptcy process.
Lawyers for the company are scheduled to appear for a
hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur on Tuesday
afternoon.
(Reporting by Maria Chutchian in New York
Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Matthew Lewis)