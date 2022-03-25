Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Talent behind recent K-pop hit moves is a 20-year-old Japanese dancer

03/25/2022 | 01:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Japanese dancer ReiNa at her dance class in Tokyo

(Reuters) - South Korea's distinctive K-pop music genre has swept the world in recent years, its catchy tunes and flashy dance videos making international stars of its top performers.

But not every element of the global phenomenon is made in Korea.

Some of the genre's dance moves are being created in neighbouring Japan, by 20-year-old dancer and choreographer Reina Kaneko.

The talent behind recent K-pop viral dance videos, Kaneko has choreographed for top groups GOT the Beat and NCT 127, the winner of the grand prize at the Seoul Music Awards in January.

    Kaneko, known online as ReiNa, began dance lessons at five years old, created her first original choreography for a competition a few years later and by middle school was teaching hip hop dance workshops.

Her 176,000 followers on Instagram, where she posts dance videos, now include global superstars like Rihanna.

Kaneko said she was shocked when two years ago she opened her email to find job offers from entertainment agencies to choreograph for the K-pop groups.

"They (Korean boy bands) were so big and it (choreographing for them) was well over the pressure I could take," Kaneko told Reuters.

"But I tried to put everything I've got (into the choreography). Also if I was going to choreograph for an artist, I wanted to produce a choreography where they would outshine others."

SM Entertainment confirmed they had hired Kaneko to choreograph for NCT 127's "Favorite(Vampire), NCT U's "Universe(Let's play ball) and "Make a wish", and GOT the Beat's "Step back". The agency declined an interview request.

The coronavirus pandemic made the task a little trickier by ruling out travel, forcing Kaneko to record a series of videos, including one of her explaining the choreography while dancing very slowly and another of her performing in formation with others.

"She's working internationally and choreographing for big stars at a young age," said 22-year-old dance student, Shoya Yamada, who was attending a hip hop class in a Tokyo studio. "I'm so proud and happy for her because she's my teacher."

As well as teaching in Tokyo, Kaneko holds online classes for dancers abroad and choreographs stage performances for Japanese artists.

For dancing inspiration, she likes to go shopping in the Tokyo fashion district of Harajuku, and says that while her resume hits new heights, she will always be the girl-next-door who genuinely just loves to dance.

    "My goal at the moment is to show the world how amazing dance truly is," she said.

(Reporting By Akiko Okamoto; Editing by Jane Wardell)

By Akiko Okamoto


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD. 2.66% 77200 End-of-day quote.4.04%
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD. 2.66% 77200 End-of-day quote.4.04%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:28aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Set for Modest -2-
DJ
01:28aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Set for Modest Gains as Market Unease Continues
DJ
01:23aYen bounces as BoJ drags heels on bond buying
RE
01:21aSTEEL, IRON ORE TREAD NARROW PATH BETWEEN CHINA AND RUSSIA : Russell
RE
01:20aOil drops as supply crunch fears ease, trading costs rise
RE
01:15aHong kong shares of alibaba down more than 5%, meituan down more…
RE
01:13aHang seng tech index extended losses, down 4%…
RE
01:11aThe Treasury market tumble in 5 charts
RE
01:11aChina stocks fall as hawkish Fed, regulatory concerns weigh
RE
01:09aTalent behind recent K-pop hit moves is a 20-year-old Japanese dancer
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Citi's Mexico unit to define sale terms in April
2Australia, NZ dollars buoyant as yen dives
3U.S tech giants face tough new rules as EU countries, lawmakers clinch ..
4HANG SENG TECH INDEX EXTENDED LOSSES, DOWN 4%…
5China stocks fall as hawkish Fed, regulatory concerns weigh

HOT NEWS