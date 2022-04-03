Taliban bans poppy cultivation in Afghanistan

"If anyone violates the decree, the crop will be destroyed immediately and the violator will be treated according to the Sharia law," Mujahid added in his announcement at a press conference held by the Ministry of Interior in Kabul.

The order said the production, use or transportation of other narcotics was also banned.

Drug control has been one major demand of the international community of the Islamist group, which took over the country in August and is seeking formal international recognition in order to wind back sanctions that are severely hampering banking, business and development.

The Taliban banned poppy growing towards the end of their last rule in 2000 as they sought international legitimacy, but faced a popular backlash and later mostly changed their stance, according to experts.