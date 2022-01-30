Taliban killed scores of former Afghan officials -U.N.

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres' report to the U.N. Security Council paints a picture of worsening living conditions for Afghanistan's 39 million people despite an end of combat after the Taliban's takeover in August.

Guterres' described the situation as (quote) "an entire complex social and economic system... shutting down."

The report is the latest in a series of warnings the U.N. chief has issued in recent months about the humanitarian and economic crises that accelerated after the Taliban seized Kabul.

Guterres recommended the council approve a restructuring of the U.N. mission to deal with the situation, including the creation of a new human rights monitoring unit.

Despite a general amnesty announced by the Taliban, the U.N. mission has determined that, since Aug. 15th, more than 100 former officials, security force members and people who worked for the U.S.-led international military contingent have been killed - over two-thirds of them allegedly by the Taliban or their affiliates.

The mission added that (quote) "human rights defenders and media workers continue to come under attack, intimidation, harassment, arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment and killings."

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday called on the Taliban rulers to release a U.S. civil engineer who was abducted two years ago and is believed to be the last American hostage held by the Taliban.

Monday marks the American's second year in captivity.