Taliban official says no foreigners kidnapped, but some being queried

KABUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Taliban have not kidnapped any
foreigner, although some of them are being questioned before
being allowed to leave Afghanistan, an official of the Islamist
militant group said on Saturday.
Just a week after the Taliban's swift takeover of the south
Asian nation, Western nations have struggled to ramp up the pace
of evacuations amid chaos and reports of violence by the
insurgents.
"Our fighters will continue to demonstrate restraint," the
Taliban official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
He ruled out incidents of reported kidnappings of
foreigners, but added, "We are questioning some of them before
they exit the country."
The Taliban have disowned responsibility for the disorder at
Kabul airport, besieged by thousands desperate to flee the
country, and have said the West could have had a better plan to
evacuate.
At least 12 people have been killed in and around the
airport since Sunday, NATO and Taliban officials have said, as
gun-toting Taliban around it urged those without travel
documents to go home.
(Reporting by Kabul bureau and Rupam Jain; Writing by Clarence
Fernandez; Editing by William Mallard)