NEW DELHI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Taliban has ordered its fighters to enter the Afghan capital Kabul to prevent looting after local police deserted their posts, a spokesman for the militant group said on Sunday.

The statement by Zabihullah Mujahid came shortly after a leading Afghan peace envoy said President Ashraf Ghani had left the country. (Reporting by Kabul bureau, writing by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Hugh Lawson)