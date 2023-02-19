Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Taliban plans to turn former foreign bases into special economic zones

02/19/2023 | 07:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: News conference held by Afghan Deputy PM Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Wang Yu, China's ambassador in Kabul

KABUL (Reuters) - The Taliban administration will move ahead with plans to turn former foreign military bases into special economic zones for businesses, the acting deputy prime minister for economic affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

The acting commerce minister had told Reuters in December that his ministry was working on the plan for former American bases and would submit it to both the economic committee led by acting deputy PM Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and to the cabinet for approval.

"Following a thorough discussion, it was decided that the Ministry of Industry and Commerce should progressively take control of the remaining military bases of the foreign forces with the intention of converting them into special economic zones," Mullah Baradar said in the statement.

He added a pilot plan would begin to convert bases in the capital Kabul and in northern Balkh province.

Afghanistan's economy has struggled and aid agencies are warning of a severe humanitarian crisis since the Taliban took over in 2021 as foreign troops withdrew after 20 years of war.

The takeover sparked a cut in development funding, the freezing of foreign-held central bank assets and sanctions enforced on the banking sector.

The Taliban administration's decision to bar most female NGO workers from work last year prompted many aid agencies to partially suspend operations while millions remain dependent on humanitarian aid.

The Taliban have said they are focused on boosting economic self-sufficiency through trade and investment. Some foreign investors have expressed concerns over a series attacks, including at a hotel popular with Chinese businessmen, claimed by Islamic State.

However, the World Bank has also noted that exports rose and the Taliban administration managed to keep revenues largely steady in 2022.

(Reporting by Mohammad Yunus Yawar and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
08:44aUkraine troops prepare for threat of Russia capturing Bakhmut
RE
08:11aPutin ally Kadyrov: one day I plan my own private military company
RE
08:06aBioNTech sees UK trials on cancer vaccines starting this year, paper says
RE
07:45aItalian PM Meloni to visit Kyiv on Monday to meet Zelenskiy
RE
07:40aTaliban plans to turn former foreign bases into special economic zones
RE
07:37aRussia condemns Israeli strike on Damascus
RE
07:24aIndonesia to repatriate alleged drug trafficker to Italy
RE
07:02aCarmaker Stellantis upbeat about future of German brand Opel - magazine
RE
06:38aForeigners resume cutting Chinese bond holdings in January
RE
06:34aUkraine presses US Congress members for F-16 jetfighters -lawmakers
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1TPG acquires Malaysian education assets from KV Asia
2'Pump the brakes', U.S. envoy tells Netanyahu on judicial changes
3Transcript : Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Special Call
4Russia condemns Israeli strike on Damascus
5Carmaker Stellantis upbeat about future of German brand Opel - magazine

HOT NEWS