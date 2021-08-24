Taliban rule presents aid agencies with moral, fiscal dilemma

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - As foreign governments, aid
institutions and companies scramble to evacuate staff from
Afghanistan, a crucial question is emerging: should they engage
with the ruling Taliban or abandon years of investment in the
country and 38 million Afghans?
The Taliban in the past week has pledged peaceful relations
with other countries, women's rights and independent media but
some former diplomats and academics said the Islamist militant
group, while more media and internet savvy than the Taliban of
the 1990s, is just as brutal.
The Taliban barred women from work, girls from school and
killed or disfigured https://www.reuters.com/article/us-afghan-stadium/taliban-executions-still-haunt-afghan-soccer-field-idUSSP12564220080913
dissenters in public. It also harbored al Qaeda, which plotted
the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacked plane attacks on New York and
Washington that prompted a U.S.-led invasion.
For foreign aid agencies the situation presents "a paradox,"
said Robert Crews, a Stanford University history professor and
author of the 2015 book "Afghan Modern: The History of a Global
Nation."
"If you are an aid worker at a state hospital, you are
serving a regime whose legitimacy is in the balance," he said.
"But if everybody goes home, will the state collapse?"
Afghanistan's government budget is 70% to 80% funded by
international donors, including the U.S. Agency for
International Development (USAID), said Michael McKinley, who
served as ambassador to Afghanistan in 2015 and 2016.
The country faces economic collapse without that aid.
"The Taliban is going to require substantial outside
funding, unless they retreat to what they did from 1996 to 2001,
which was essentially run the government to minimalist levels,"
said McKinley, now with the Cohen Group consultancy. "Living off
the narcotics trade did not provide them a path towards staying
in power."
International failure to engage with the Taliban could set
up an even larger crisis, some warn. "There will be enormous
temptation to just pull the plug and walk away, but we did that
in 1989 and 9/11 happened 12 years later," Daniel Runde, a
development expert at the Center for Strategic and International
Studies in Washington.
BILLIONS INVESTED
While foreign governments and aid groups evacuate thousands
of people, they're leaving billions of dollars in projects
hanging in the balance, much of it through the Afghanistan
Reconstruction Trust Fund.
The United States has allocated https://graphics.reuters.com/AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/ENGAGEMENT/zgvommnmlvd/chart.png
$145 billion towards Afghan reconstruction since 2002, a July
30 report https://www.sigar.mil/pdf/quarterlyreports/2021-07-30qr.pdf
from the Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction
shows.
The World Bank is contributing more than $2 billion to fund
27 active projects in Afghanistan, from horticulture to
automated payment systems, part of more than $5.3 billion the
development lender has spent on development and reconstruction
of the country.
The bank on Tuesday said it had paused disbursements in its
Afghan operations and was closely monitoring the situation.
On Friday a flight from Kabul landed in Islamabad with 350
evacuees, including employees from the World Bank Group and
other international institutions. A World Bank internal memo
viewed by Reuters confirmed that its Kabul-based staff,
including Afghan employees, had been evacuated with their
immediate families.
"Our work in Afghanistan has been critical for development
across the region. I am hopeful we will be able to have a
positive impact once the situation stabilizes," president David
Malpass wrote.
The Asian Development Bank, also with extensive operations
in Afghanistan, remains "committed to supporting Afghanistan’s
economic and social development," the group said in a statement.
Myanmar, upended by a military coup last year, provides some
parallels. In February the World Bank and the International
Monetary Fund suspended all disbursements and projects there, a
freeze that continues despite a worsening spread of COVID-19 in
the country.
Both organizations said they are guided by their membership
when dealing with such abrupt changes of government and the
United States holds dominant shares in both.
Citing a lack of clarity over its members' recognition of
the Afghan government, the IMF suspended Afghanistan's access to
Fund resources, including some $440 million in new monetary
reserves that the IMF allocated on Monday.
Companies, including the U.S.'s big social media firms and
natural resources groups are split https://www.reuters.com/technology/youtube-says-it-bans-accounts-believed-be-owned-by-taliban-2021-08-17
in how to deal with the Taliban, a microcosm of wider
inconsistencies in how the international community classifies
the group.
"We ought to take at some level of face value the statements
that are coming out of Taliban leadership," Runde, of CSIS
argues. "They're going to have to prove they're serious about
this."
Ryan Crocker, who served as ambassador to Afghanistan in
2011-2012, and who has sharply criticized the U.S. military exit
from the country, said trusting the Taliban should not be an
option.
"The Taliban are back in control, and they will bring their
al-Qaeda allies with them," Crocker said in a blog post on the
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace website. "This is not
a hypothetical security threat. These are the groups that
brought about 9/11, and they have not become kinder and gentler
in the interim."
(Reporting by David Lawder and Elizabeth Culliford; Additional
reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Heather Timmons and Grant
McCool)