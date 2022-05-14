Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Taliban's first annual Afghan budget foresees $501 million deficit

05/14/2022 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Afghan Deputy Prime Minister Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi speaks during a ceremony to raise the Taliban flag

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghanistan faces a budget deficit of 44 billion Afghanis ($501 million) this financial year, the country's Taliban authorities said on Saturday without clarifying how the gap between expected revenues and planned spending will be met.

Announcing the first annual national budget since the Taliban took over the war-torn country in August last year, Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi said the government foresaw spending of 231.4 billion Afghanis and domestic revenue of 186.7 billion.

"The revenues are collections from departments related to customs, ministries and mines," spokesman for the Finance Ministry Ahmad Wali Haqmal said.

Since the 2001 U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan, successive Western-backed governments relied mostly on foreign aid. In August 2021, foreign forces withdrew from Afghanistan, leading to the collapse of the government and a Taliban takeover.

The world is yet to officially recognise the Taliban government. The country is dealing with rising security issues and an economic meltdown, while aid agencies figure out how to help 50 million Afghans without giving the Taliban direct access to funds.

Hanafi said the budget for the current financial year, that runs to next February, had been approved by the council of ministries and confirmed by the Taliban's supreme leader Haibatullah Akhunzada, and would use local funds only.

Development works would take up 27.9 billion Afghanis, he said, but did not provide a breakdown of spending on areas such as defence.

"We have paid attention to education, technical education, and higher education and our all focus is on how to pave the way education for everyone," Hanafi said.

Taliban authorities are yet to allow the restarting of older girls' education across the country after committing to a start date earlier this year.

($1 = 87.7500 afghanis)

(Writing by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by David Holmes)

By Mohammad Yunus Yawar


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:54aECB policymaker says rates will rise 'very soon'
RE
09:51aAlabama transgender youth can use medicine during transition -judge
RE
09:46aIslamic state claims responsibility for attack on Egyptian soldiers in Sinai
RE
09:44aNigeria's markets regulator publishes rules on crypto assets
RE
09:31aTaliban's first annual Afghan budget foresees $501 million deficit
RE
09:12aExclusive-Turkey 'not closing door' to Sweden, Finland NATO entry, Erdogan advisor says
RE
09:05aExclusive-Turkey 'not closing door' to Sweden, Finland NATO entry, Erdogan advisor says
RE
08:57aLavrov says all will suffer from West's 'total hybrid war' on Russia
RE
08:57aLavrov says hard to predict how long West's 'total hybrid war' on Russia will last
RE
08:55aNigeria's markets regulator publishes rules on crypto assets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data
2Russia's Gazprom says gas transit via Ukraine up from Friday at 64.9 mc..
3Thyssenkrupp warship unit eyes German shipyard industry consolidation -..
4Ford sells shares in EV maker Rivian for $188.2 million
5Bots or bucks? What's behind Musk's Twitter 'hold'?

HOT NEWS