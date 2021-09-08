Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Taliban's new Afghan government receives muted reception from China, Japan

09/08/2021 | 05:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 8 (Reuters) - China and Japan gave a lukewarm reception on Wednesday to the formation of the Taliban's provisional government in Afghanistan following Islamist militants lightning seizure of Kabul last month.

Taliban leaders filled all the top posts in the new government, with no place for outsiders or any women.

Mullah Mohammed Hasan Akhund - an associate of the group's late founder, Mullah Omar - was appointed acting prime minister, and Mullah Sirajuddin Haqqani, who figures on a U.S. terrorism wanted list, was named interior minister in the government list announced on Tuesday.

China viewed the establishment of a new government in Afghanistan as a necessary step towards the country's reconstruction, a foreign ministry spokesperson said in Beijing.

"We hope the new Afghanistan authorities will listen broadly to people of all races and factions, so as to meet the aspirations of its own peoples and the expectations of the international community," Wang Wenbin told a daily briefing.

China is ready to maintain communication with the leaders of the new government, Wang added, in comments prompted by a query whether Beijing would recognize the new government.

The Asian giant, which shares a border with Afghanistan, had urged the establishment of an "open and inclusive" government after the Taliban seized power in August, amid chaos following the withdrawal of U.S. troops that ended a 20-year war.

China respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, Wang said.

In Tokyo, a top official said Japan was monitoring the actions of the Taliban and would keep up co-operation with the United States and other countries, while expressing concern over the safety of citizens in Afghanistan.

"Through various efforts including practical dialogue with the Taliban, we are doing the utmost to ensure safety of Japanese nationals and for local staff who remain," said Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato.

He also promised support for Japanese who wanted to leave the south Asian nation. (Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Clarence Fernandez; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:02aBOJ's Kuroda says yields will stay low even under more expansive fiscal policy - Nikkei
RE
06:01aFraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes set to begin
RE
06:00aMONEY, MIMICRY AND MIND CONTROL : Big Tech slams ethics brakes on AI
RE
06:00aUK's Exscientia, Gates Foundation partner to develop variant-resistant COVID-19 drugs
RE
06:00aThreats of violence to U.S. election officials highlight legal gray area
RE
06:00aNobelist, senior Democratic economist Stiglitz says Fed's Powell should go
RE
06:00aTHE ECB'S 'PHANTOM TAPER'? : Mike Dolan
RE
05:58aFTSE Drops, Fiscal Tightening Could Hold Back Sterling
DJ
05:53aSTANDARD CHARTERED : sees bitcoin hitting $100,000 by early next year
RE
05:49aSouth African state insurer in talks over larger bailout
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Factbox-What is the 'metaverse' and how does it work?
2El Salvador's world-first adoption of bitcoin endures bumpy first day
3World stocks fall from record high, dollar firm on economy worries
4PayPal's $2.7 billion Japan deal heats up buy now, pay later race
5Japan's PHC, formerly Panasonic Healthcare, announces $1.8 billion IPO

HOT NEWS