Taliban's new Afghan government receives muted reception from China, Japan

Sept 8 (Reuters) - China and Japan gave a lukewarm reception
on Wednesday to the formation of the Taliban's provisional
government in Afghanistan following Islamist militants lightning
seizure of Kabul last month.
Taliban leaders filled all the top posts in the new
government, with no place for outsiders or any women.
Mullah Mohammed Hasan Akhund - an associate of the group's
late founder, Mullah Omar - was appointed acting prime minister,
and Mullah Sirajuddin Haqqani, who figures on a U.S. terrorism
wanted list, was named interior minister in the government list
announced on Tuesday.
China viewed the establishment of a new government in
Afghanistan as a necessary step towards the country's
reconstruction, a foreign ministry spokesperson said in Beijing.
"We hope the new Afghanistan authorities will listen broadly
to people of all races and factions, so as to meet the
aspirations of its own peoples and the expectations of the
international community," Wang Wenbin told a daily briefing.
China is ready to maintain communication with the leaders of
the new government, Wang added, in comments prompted by a query
whether Beijing would recognize the new government.
The Asian giant, which shares a border with Afghanistan, had
urged the establishment of an "open and inclusive" government
after the Taliban seized power in August, amid chaos following
the withdrawal of U.S. troops that ended a 20-year war.
China respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial
integrity of Afghanistan, Wang said.
In Tokyo, a top official said Japan was monitoring the
actions of the Taliban and would keep up co-operation with the
United States and other countries, while expressing concern over
the safety of citizens in Afghanistan.
"Through various efforts including practical dialogue with
the Taliban, we are doing the utmost to ensure safety of
Japanese nationals and for local staff who remain," said Chief
Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato.
He also promised support for Japanese who wanted to leave
the south Asian nation.
(Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Clarence Fernandez;
Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Simon Cameron-Moore)