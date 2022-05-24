Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Taliban to sign agreement with UAE to cooperate on airport operations

05/24/2022 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A commercial airplane is seen at the Hamid Karzai International Airport a day after U.S troops withdrawal in Kabul

KABUL (Reuters) - The Taliban administration will sign an agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to share responsibility for operating airports in Afghanistan, the group's acting deputy prime minister said on Tuesday.

The announcement made on Twitter by Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar came after months of talks by the group with the UAE, Turkey and Qatar seeking to reach an agreement on airport security cooperation.

Qatar and Turkey had sent temporary technical teams to assist in airport operations and security after the country was thrown into disarray when the Taliban took over last year as foreign forces withdrew.

(Reporting by Mohammad Yunus Yawar; Writing by Charlotte Greenfield: Editing by Neil Fullick)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:12aTaliban to sign agreement with UAE to cooperate on airport operations
RE
03:08aAustralia's Albanese said strong views expressed in Quad meeting on Russia
RE
03:04aBiden says no change to U.S. "strategic ambiguity" on Taiwan
RE
02:59aS.Korea shares fall as Snap sell-off stokes growth concerns
RE
02:59aMeat producer Cranswick maintains 2023 outlook on tight check on costs
RE
02:58aMORNING BID-I know what you'll do this summer
RE
02:56aFTSE 100 Seen Lower With PMI Data in Focus
DJ
02:54aBiden says no change to U.S. "strategic ambiguity" on Taiwan
RE
02:53aSouth Korea to call at Davos for COVID aid for North - envoy
RE
02:48aQuad countries, including India, shared Ukraine concerns, Japan's Kishida says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia expands private wireless capabilities and industrial device portf..
2Samsung to invest $356 billion over five years in strategic sectors
3MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
4U.S. appeals court rejects most of Florida social media law
5Kinnevik sells 7.2% stake in Tele2 for 6.1 billion SEK

HOT NEWS