Taliban to sign agreement with UAE to cooperate on airport operations

The announcement made on Twitter by Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar came after months of talks by the group with the UAE, Turkey and Qatar seeking to reach an agreement on airport security cooperation.

Qatar and Turkey had sent temporary technical teams to assist in airport operations and security after the country was thrown into disarray when the Taliban took over last year as foreign forces withdrew.

(Reporting by Mohammad Yunus Yawar; Writing by Charlotte Greenfield: Editing by Neil Fullick)