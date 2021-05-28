Talk about talk of 'The Great Unwind': Mike Dolan

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - There had been fears for the past
year the mere suggestion of major central banks reversing
massive pandemic support would send global markets into
tailspin. And yet - so far, so good.
Top U.S. Federal Reserve officials said this week it was too
soon to take their foot off the gas as the economy was still
recovering and inflation spikes are likely transitory. But both
vice chairs Richard Clarida and Randal Quarles and other Fed
policymakers added that it was probably time to open up the
debate about when to ease off its huge bond purchases.
If the Fed is already "talking about talking" about when to
ease off support - however far off that may still be - then it's
likely that behind closed doors other Fed staffers are actively
gaming what Barclays' economists dubbed "The Great Unwind".
With other central banks - such as the Bank of Canada and
the Reserve Bank of New Zealand - already signalling tighter
policy ahead too, the relative calm in stock and bond markets in
recent weeks has been striking.
U.S. Treasury bond markets - the epicentre of such anxiety
early in the year - are snoozing. Five and 10-year Treasury
yields have been virtually flatlining for almost two months.
The MOVE index measuring overall volatility in
Treasury securities fell to its lowest since February. And stock
markets are back stalking record highs.
As long as the patient "taper" preparations come in tandem
with the sort of blistering post-lockdown recoveries in activity
already evident, then perhaps all is comfortably priced and
discounted.
But investor fear of the reversal may be far less than shown
in the brief "taper tantrum" of 2013, largely because the Fed
subsequently managed that process so smoothly.
Veterans of the last "quantitative tightening" round will
remember all the nuanced but crucial signalling around not just
reducing purchases but also on when to stop reinvesting the
money the Fed gets from bond coupons or maturing notes.
As part of its annual Equity Gilt study this week, Barclays
economists mapped out multiple scenarios for how they felt the
process would likely go this time around.
As part of that, they acknowledge different risks this time
around due to the vast levels of pandemic-related debts incurred
by Treasury and around possible disturbances to inflation
expectations.
"The risk of disorder seems meaningful," they note.
But one point made in simulating how the Fed may pare back
its bloated near-$8 trillion balance sheet goes a way to explain
the relative calm at the long end of the bond market at least.
FRONTLOADED
Because the Fed's Treasury bond portfolio is heavily
concentrated in securities of below 5 years, the Fed may never
actually need to sell a bond to return its balance sheet to its
pre-pandemic ratio of 19% of U.S. gross domestic product - from
almost 40% at present.
Once it chooses to stop reinvesting the proceeds of maturing
bonds, then its overall balance sheet shrinks pretty rapidly
over a few years as the bulk of securities come due.
Assuming the Fed ends net purchases of assets at the end of
next year, 50% of its Treasury portfolio would then mature
within four years and as much as 20% within a year.
If inflation expectations remain under control in Barclays'
baseline scenario of an "orderly unwind", the Fed could continue
to reinvest the proceeds of maturing bonds until 2025 - which
would then see it drop back to pre-COVID levels by 2030.
"The most likely scenario is the Fed phasing out the
reinvestment of maturing securities rather than selling
long-dated securities," Barclays economists concluded. They
stressed they saw the main policy rate - as well as rates on
excess bank reserves or reverse repurchase operations - as the
primary tools for steering monetary policy.
On that score, the Fed may be talking about talking about
tapering its $80 billion per month Treasury buys, but it's still
signalling no change in key policy rates before 2023. What's
more, futures markets have already priced a high chance of it
pulling that forward a bit into late next year.
Citi strategist Ebrahim Rahbari says the bank's base case is
a "taper warning" at the Fed's annual Jackson Hole conference in
August. But "the lack of a recent market reaction suggests much
taper talk is priced, even if more definitive tapering hints
likely trigger a somewhat larger response."
Of course, there are other "disorderly" scenarios that cast
doubt on the Fed's insistence that post-lockdown inflation
spikes are fleeting. Inflation expectations could build and the
Fed may have to act more aggressively to restore credibility.
Former Morgan Stanley chief economist and Fed staffer
Stephen Roach wrote this week that former Fed chief Arthur
Burns' determination to see inflation spikes in the 1970s as
transitory one-offs was a "blunder of epic proportions" and
there were "haunting similarities" this time around.
But even in a disorderly scenario, Barclays reckon the Fed
could simply stop reinvesting maturing bonds sooner, at the end
of 2023, and get just as rapid a balance sheet reduction to
pre-pandemic levels without selling any bonds outright.
Myriad "ifs" and "buts" around the years ahead still abound
- how Treasury fiscal and debt policy evolves, the durability of
the recovery and trajectory of inflation, how other central
banks act and how the Fed signals on the policy rate.
But management of the balance sheet may be more
straightforward than frequently thought.
